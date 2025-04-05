2025 NFL Draft: Omarion Hampton compared to $21,958,535 Falcons RB as draft stock surges

North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton is watching his draft value skyrocket leading up to the 2025 NFL draft, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

One executive has compared Hampton to Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and to players from the 2023 class, Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Bijan Robinson, taken 8th overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 2023, inked a four-year fully guaranteed rookie deal worth around $21,958,535.

Robinson has justified the investment in Atlanta. In his first year, he had 214 carries for 976 yards and 4 touchdowns. Moreover, he had also 58 receptions for 487 yards and 4 touchdowns.

He improved in 2024 with 304 carries for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns, and also 61 receptions for 431 yards and a touchdown.

On Saturday, Schultz wrote on X that Omarion Hampton's mix of "vision, balance, and toughness" has made waves among NFL front offices and compared him to Robinson and the 2023 class of RBs:

"North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton is still flying high on draft boards. One of the executives I interviewed likened him and Ashton Jeanty to the Bijan Robinson-Jahmyr Gibbs class and stated both will go 'very early,'" said Schultz.

Hampton recently met with the Dallas Cowboys on Friday and has several team visits lined up after a string of individual workouts.

RB value returning to the NFL draft's first round with Omarion Hampton's rise

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

The 2023 draft saw Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs both picked in the top 12 selections. That trend could continue in 2025, with another running back being heavily considered.

Omarion Hampton concluded his college career with consecutive seasons of more than 1,500 yards. At 6-foot, 221 pounds, he registered a 4.46-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine, displaying a huge speed-strength combination that keeps teams interested.

In 2024, Omarion Hampton carried 281 times for 1,660 yards (5.9 per carry) and 15 scores. He also showed dual-threat potential with 38 catches for 373 yards and 2 scores, noted cleveland.com.

The Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears are some of the teams that may target Omarion Hampton early in the draft. The Bears already have D'Andre Swift, but they would be able to create a dynamic running back duo.

The Cowboys have Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams, but would see Hampton as a major improvement.

