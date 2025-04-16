2025 NFL draft: Oregon DT dubbed "dream of all dreams" for Chiefs' defensive depth

The Kansas City Chiefs enter the 2025 NFL draft looking to fine-tune their roster that was just short of completing a historic Super Bowl three-peat. While Andy Reid's team will aim to return to playing in the big game next season, ESPN's Ben Solak has urged the Chiefs to draft Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon in the first round.

Ad

In an ESPN article on Wednesday, Solak has described Harmon as the "dream of all dreams" to bolster the Chiefs' defense. However, since Kansas City holds the No. 31 pick, the Oregon star might get drafted before that.

Solak has also suggested that the Chiefs could trade up to land Harmon, who earned a second-team All-Big Ten selection in his lone season at Oregon. The six-foot-four, 313-pound defensive tackle was vital to the Ducks' defensive line in 2024.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Harmon recorded 45 tackles (27 solo tackles), five sacks, two forced fumbles, two passes defended and two fumble recoveries in 13 games for Oregon last season. The Ducks went undefeated to win the Big Ten championship but then lost to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Harmon began his collegiate career at Michigan State in 2021. He played three seasons with the Spartans before transferring to Oregon in 2024.

Now, it remains to be seen where he will land in the big league during this year's NFL draft.

Ad

How many picks do the Kansas City Chiefs have in the 2025 NFL draft?

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Getty

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly have eight picks in the 2025 NFL draft, including the No. 31 selection in the first round.

Ad

Here is the full list of selections for Kansas City in each round:

Round 1: No. 31

No. 31 Round 2: No. 63

No. 63 Round 3: Nos. 66 (from Tennessee), 95

Nos. 66 (from Tennessee), 95 Round 4: No. 133

No. 133 Round 7: Nos. 226 (from Carolina), 251, 257

This year's draft will begin on April 24 and will run for three days. The grand event will take place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.