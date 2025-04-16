2025 NFL draft: Oregon DT dubbed "dream of all dreams" for Chiefs' defensive depth

The Kansas City Chiefs enter the 2025 NFL draft looking to fine-tune their roster that was just short of completing a historic Super Bowl three-peat. While Andy Reid's team will aim to return to playing in the big game next season, ESPN's Ben Solak has urged the Chiefs to draft Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon in the first round.
In an ESPN article on Wednesday, Solak has described Harmon as the "dream of all dreams" to bolster the Chiefs' defense. However, since Kansas City holds the No. 31 pick, the Oregon star might get drafted before that.
Solak has also suggested that the Chiefs could trade up to land Harmon, who earned a second-team All-Big Ten selection in his lone season at Oregon. The six-foot-four, 313-pound defensive tackle was vital to the Ducks' defensive line in 2024.
Harmon recorded 45 tackles (27 solo tackles), five sacks, two forced fumbles, two passes defended and two fumble recoveries in 13 games for Oregon last season. The Ducks went undefeated to win the Big Ten championship but then lost to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal.
Harmon began his collegiate career at Michigan State in 2021. He played three seasons with the Spartans before transferring to Oregon in 2024.
Now, it remains to be seen where he will land in the big league during this year's NFL draft.
How many picks do the Kansas City Chiefs have in the 2025 NFL draft?
The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly have eight picks in the 2025 NFL draft, including the No. 31 selection in the first round.
Here is the full list of selections for Kansas City in each round:
- Round 1: No. 31
- Round 2: No. 63
- Round 3: Nos. 66 (from Tennessee), 95
- Round 4: No. 133
- Round 7: Nos. 226 (from Carolina), 251, 257
This year's draft will begin on April 24 and will run for three days. The grand event will take place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
