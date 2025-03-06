2025 NFL Draft prospect Abdul Carter pours cold water on Eagles fans' hopes with blunt message

Abdul Carter is likely to hear his name called early in the 2025 NFL Draft. The edge rusher from Penn State is one of the best prospects in the class, and his stock puts him in contention to be selected in the top five.

Ad

His talents attracted fans from a lot of teams. But it's unlikely that Carter will be available for many of them - especially those who pick late in the first night. The Philadelphia Eagles, as winners of Super Bowl LIX, have just the 32nd overall pick.

The defender, who grew up as an Eagles fan, played for Penn State. Philadelphia fans would love to see him in their iconic midnight green, but he threw cold water on those wishes, stating that he does not want to wait until the 32nd pick.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Eagles fans, I'm sorry but I'm not tanking my stock," he stated during an interview with CBS Sports.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Carter wants to follow the same path as Micah Parsons. The edge rusher, who currently plays for the Dallas Cowboys, was also a first-round pick out of Penn State. While Parsons was selected with the 11th pick, the younger edge rusher wants to crack the top 10 - and is likely to do so.

Could Abdul Carter become the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

All things considered, Abdul Carter has great odds of being the first name called in April, second only to Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

Ad

If the Tennessee Titans do not trade the first overall pick, he has a good chance of becoming the first overall pick. However, with Ward available, and with plenty of teams needing a new quarterback, there's a strong chance of a trade-up from another franchise to get Ward.

In the 2024 season, the defender amassed 12 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and four defended passes. He was a menace both pressuring the quarterback and defending the run.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah recently mocked Abdul Carter as the first overall pick for the Tennessee Titans. Jeremiah is known for having some of the best sources in the media, which indicates that the Titans could pull the plug and draft him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback