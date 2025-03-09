2025 NFL Draft Rumors: Raiders HC Pete Carroll "salivating" on selecting Ashton Jeanty with No. 6 overall pick

Pete Carroll might have his sights set on a game-changing weapon for the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense. The Raiders hold the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL draft and Seattle Seahawks reporter Corbin K. Smith dropped a rumor on Sunday that Carroll is “salivating” over the prospect of drafting Boise State Broncos running back, Ashton Jeanty.

Smith’s post on X painted the picture:

"There's a path to the Raiders being a playoff sleeper now. They have an upgrade at QB, likely will be trying to get Tyler Lockett and add a receiver early in the draft. And Pete Carroll is salivating about the possibility of drafting Ashton Jeanty.”

The Raiders’ offense is already getting an overhaul. They’ve upgraded at quarterback, trading for Geno Smith. There’s also buzz about Las Vegas pursuing veteran WR Tyler Lockett, a player Carroll knows well from their time in Seattle.

While Carroll wants to solidify the passing game, he hasn’t forgotten the ground attack. That’s where Jeanty comes in. The Heisman runner-up shredded defenses in college, racking up 2,601 rushing yards and 29 TDs last season, which makes him a perfect fit for Carroll’s run-heavy approach.

Sincere McCormick looked intriguing in spots, but with Zamir White struggling (3.8 yards per carry, two career TDs with 186 rushes), running back remains a big hole. The Raiders have the sixth pick and no team ahead of them is expected to target an RB. If Carroll truly wants Jeanty, he’ll likely get him without needing to move up.

Carroll built his best Seahawks teams around dominant backs, most notably Marshawn Lynch, and now it looks like he’s ready to do the same in Vegas. If the Raiders want an instant-impact playmaker, Ashton Jeanty could be their guy.

Raiders eying Ashton Jeanty at No. 6 means Cowboys may need to shift draft focus

The NFL draft board is shifting, and so is Ashton Jeanty’s projected landing spot. Once a rumored target for the Dallas Cowboys, the 21-year-old is now being linked heavily to the Raiders at No. 6 overall.

Jeanty’s rise isn’t surprising. The Boise State standout dominated in 2024, leading the FBS in scrimmage yards and rushing yards while setting a school record with 267 rushing yards in a single game. He finished his college career with 3,035 rushing yards, 32 rushing touchdowns, and a Maxwell Award to his name.

He’s the hottest RB prospect on the board and while Dallas was initially in the mix, recent mock drafts from Pro Football Focus and the New York Post have the Raiders snagging Jeanty early.

For the Cowboys, this signals a shift in draft strategy. Their RB plans remain uncertain, but the idea of Jeanty to Vegas is gaining momentum.

