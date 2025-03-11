  • home icon
By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Mar 11, 2025 19:36 GMT
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn
Former Miami Dolphins star safety Jevon Holland has signed a massive contract with the New York Giants.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport broke the news on X on Tuesday, revealing that Holland had signed a three-year contract worth $45.3 million.

"Sources: The #Giants have splashed again, this time signing Jevon Holland to a 3-year, $45.3M deal in a deal done by Kyle McCarthy and David Mulugheta of @AthletesFirst," Rapoport tweeted.
Holland was the No. 36 pick in the 2021 NFL draft and has been one of the best safeties in the league over the past few years. Last season, he had 62 total tackles, 42 solo tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble for the Dolphins.

Jevon Holland could improve the New York Giants' secondary

The move is a notable one for the New York Giants. Last season, the defensive unit ranked 21st in the league, averaging 24.4 points against. Adding a player with the talents of Jevon Holland, who is in the prime of his career, is significant.

In his four-year NFL career, the Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada native has recorded 301 total tackles, 219 solo tackles, five sacks, five forced fumbles and five interceptions .

While the signing does not catapult the Giants into contention next season, New York continues to rebuild and improve their roster.

The offensive unit has stars in running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. and wide receiver Malik Nabers, while the defensive unit has Dexter Lawrence II and Kayvon Thibodeaux. With the addition of Holland on defense and potentially a good quarterback on offense, the Giants may face a shorter rebuild than initially expected.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
