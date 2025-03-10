2025 NFL free agency rumors: Surprising AFC East team showing 'strong interest' in Joey Bosa

The Los Angeles Chargers released linebacker Joey Bosa on Wednesday, ending his eight-year stint with the franchise. The veteran pass rusher quickly became one of the most coveted free agents, but the common consensus was that he'd join the San Francisco 49ers to play alongside his brother, Nick Bosa.

While that remains the most probable outcome, several teams will still try their best to convince him to join them. Among those suitors are the Miami Dolphins, who desperately need a pass rusher. According to league insider Dianna Russini:

"While the idea of playing with his brother Nick in San Francisco appeals to Joey Bosa, he is expected to garner strong interest from the Dolphins, per source. Miami ranked 27th in the league in sacks in 2024."

The Dolphins' cap situation may scupper their pursuit of Bosa. The team only has $6 million in cap space and will need to release or trade players on big deals to shed salary or ask their stars to restructure their contracts to help create space.

However, even if they do create enough room, the linebacker could turn down the opportunity to join them, rendering their efforts futile. Regardless, Miami is pressing forward and hoping for the best.

Joey Bosa to 49ers: Insider reveals team's stance on signing LB

The 49ers have yet to publicly announce their intention to sign Joey Bosa, but according to team insider David Lombardi, they could wind up signing the veteran linebacker if he agrees to sign a team-friendly deal. During Thursday's episode of the "Pat McAfee Show", Lombardi said:

I think, at the right price it would be realistic, and you look at the fact that Joey has missed, what, 23 games over the past three years, that means that he's not going to command a huge amount of money... When you combine the injury situation with the potential family discount, in this case, it's not, you know, not completely out of the question that they could find a number that does make sense.”

The 49ers have about $20 million in cap space but aren't keen on committing most of it on an aging linebacker. Their pursuit of Bosa will only be successful if he agrees to sign a deal that doesn't put a strain on their finances.

It remains to be seen whether the five-time Pro Bowler's desire to team up with his brother and compete for the Super Bowl prompts him to turn down better offers and move to San Francisco.

