2025 NFL Mock Draft: Abdul Carter falls surprisingly low to struggling AFC team 

Penn State DE Abdul Carter is one of the best prospects in this year's draft. Coming out of La Salle High School, he committed to play for the Nittany Lions in 2022. Last season, he helped the Nittany Lions secure a spot in the 12-team playoffs. Carter tallied a total of 68 tackles and 12.0 sacks. He was honored as an Unanimous All-American for his contributions on the field.

Ad

In Yahoo Sports' Mock Draft 7.0, the Penn State DE saw a drop in his draft stock. He was projected to land seventh overall to the New York Jets, who had a disappointing 5-12 campaign last season.

"The Jets would be flying to the podium if this scenario were to unfold. Carter is the No.2 overall pick on my big board and has real game-wrecking potential as a pass rusher. He would inject some real juice into a front and unit that tapered off in 2024."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Jets hired Aaron Glenn this offseason to replace Robert Saleh as the head coach. They have made some big moves in the offseason to bolster the roster to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The biggest acquisition was quarterback Justin Fields, who played for the Steelers last season. The Jets offered him a two-year deal worth $40 million. Thus, securing the services of someone like Abdul Carter would create a big impact on their pass-rushing game.

Ad

Abdul Carter believes he has the potential to be the No.1 overall pick in the draft

Abdul Carter did not participate in the workouts during Penn State's Pro Day. However, he made a case for himself as the first overall pick next month to the Titans.

The DE stated that his impact on the field and his ability to make clutch plays are something that the Titans could benefit from.

Ad

"I just think my overall impact on the game. My versatility. I can play multiple positions, and I feel like most importantly I step up when I'm needed the most when crunch time comes around. When you need somebody to make a big play, I feel like I'm the guy who makes that big play."

Ad

"At the end of the day, I make people around me better...."

The Titans are projected to address their QB needs by drafting Miami's Cam Ward in the draft. It will be interesting to see if they decide to take a gamble and go the non-quarterback route in the first round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.