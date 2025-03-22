2025 NFL Mock Draft: Chad Reuter projects Rams to get speedster WR after trading down with Eagles

The Los Angeles Rams made moves to rebuild their wide receiver room during the offseason. The team released Cooper Kupp, who had been part of the roster since the 2017 season and signed star wide receiver Davante Adams in free agency after a disappointing stint with the New York Jets.

Ad

The Rams came close to a major upset during the 2024-25 playoffs, losing 28-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round. With Matthew Stafford signing a new contract with the franchise, Los Angeles is gearing up for another strong run instead of tearing down the roster.

The duo of Adams and Puka Nacua will be one of the strengths. However, in a mock draft published on NFL.com on Friday, draft analyst Chad Reuter added another weapon for Stafford. The Rams, after a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, selected wide receiver Isaiah Bond with the 32nd overall pick:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Rams move down in the first round to get a third pick in the third round, an area of the draft in which general manager Les Snead and his scouts have excelled in recent years. ... Bond's suddenness after the catch and willingness to take (and make) hits despite his slight build give him an outside shot of joining Texas teammate Matthew Golden in Round 1," Reuter wrote.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The deal is concluded, with the Eagles moving to the 26th overall pick and adding a sixth-round pick. The Rams, along with the 32nd overall pick, also receive a third and fifth-rounder from Philadelphia.

Complete list of Los Angeles Rams picks in the 2025 NFL draft

Los Angeles is projected to have eight picks in April:

Round 1: #26

Round 3: #90, #101

Round 4: #127

Round 6: #190, #195, #201, #202

The second-round pick was traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2024 to move up in the draft and select Braden Fiske. The fifth-round pick was sent to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Kevin Dotson trade, while the seventh-round pick now belongs to the Atlanta Falcons due to the Van Jefferson deal.

Los Angeles also has an extra third-round pick (#101) due to losing Raheem Morris to the Atlanta Falcons, as he became their head coach. The pick qualifies as a compensatory pick due to the NFL's initiative that rewards teams for hiring minority coaches for prominent roles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.