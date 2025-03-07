2025 NFL Mock Draft: Insider projects Sean Payton getting another playmaker for Bo Nix, Broncos

The Denver Broncos had a sensational 2024 season under rookie quarterback Bo Nix, reaching the playoffs for the first time since the days of Peyton Manning and the No Fly Zone. But having only Courtland Sutton as his primary receiver is not enough for sustained success, and the Associated Press' Rob Maaddi foresees head coach Sean Payton eyeing Colston Loveland to bolster the offense.

Tight end was a significant weakness for the team in 2024, with Nate Adkins, Lucas Krull, Adam Trautman and Greg Dulcich (who was released midseason) combining for just 483 yards and five touchdowns on 51 receptions. By contrast, usual punt returner Marvin Mims managed 502 and six on just 39.

The Michigan alum is expected to provide a significant upgrade to that unit, having caught 117 passes (most at his position in program history) for 1,466 yards and eleven touchdowns in this three years as a Wolverine.

He moved up one spot in Daniel Jeremiah's latest prospect rankings, putting just right behind another top TE prospect in Big Ten rival Tyler Warren:

"Loveland is a long, lean tight end with outstanding awareness, quickness and big-play ability. He’s urgent in his release. He has a tremendous feel for option routes and working in space. He can cleanly get in/out of breaks and he presents a big target to the quarterback. He attacks the ball in the air and is adept at finishing in crowds."

ESPN insider predicts Broncos waiting until second round to draft tight end

Meanwhile, ESPN analyst Jordan Reid splits "first round" and "tight end" for the Denver Broncos in his two-round mock draft. The latter comes in the form of Miami's Elijah Arroyo, whom he posits can be the latest in a long line of versatile tight ends who have served Sean Payton very well dating back to his tenure with the New Orleans Saints:

"Arroyo has plenty of potential at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds. His breakout 2024 campaign showed how he can put linebackers in a bind by beating them in man coverage, while also scoping out holes in zone coverage."

South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori, who has stands at 6'3" and weighs 220 lbs., is projected as the first-round pick. He has the size to play linebacker or "big nickel," and complement a pass-rushing unit that led the league with 63 sacks.

"That versatility allows him to roam the box and use his physicality against the run; he can also match up with running backs and tight ends in coverage. Payton would love having him in his secondary."

The 2024 NFL draft will be held from April 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field.

