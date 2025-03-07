2025 NFL Mock Draft: Rob Maaddi projects Eagles selecting Josh Sweat’s replacement 

The Philadelphia Eagles were dominant throughout the 2024 season, culminating with the team winning their second Super Bowl in franchise history. They have already gotten off to a busy start to the offseason as they have extended Saquon Barkley and Zach Baun, while releasing Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

The Associated Press' Rob Maaddi released his mock draft recently, where he predicted that the Eagles will land a replacement for Josh Sweat, who is set to enter unrestricted free agency. The NFL insider shared his prediction that the Eagles would move up to the No. 24 overall pick to select Mike Green.

"With Josh Sweat expected to leave in free agency and Brandon Graham possibly retiring, Green gives the Super Bowl champions a high-energy edge rusher," Maaddi said via APNews.com.

"The Vikings traded most of their picks away last year to move up for J.J. McCarthy so trading down and adding more assets makes sense. Mock trade: Eagles get No. 24 and a fifth-rounder (161) for the No. 32 pick, a fourth-rounder (129), a fifth-rounder (169) and a future fourth," he added.

Green had a breakout season in the final year of his collegiate career. He recorded 84 total tackles, 38 of which were solo tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two passes defended. His addition would give the Eagles yet another pass rushing option on an already dominant defensive line.

A.J. Brown shares his dream addition for Philadelphia Eagles this offseason

While the Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of talent on their roster, A.J. Brown hopes the franchise makes a splash this offseason. In an appearance on the "Kickin It With Dee" podcast last month, the three-time All-Pro wide receiver was asked who he thought would be a dream addition for the franchise ahead of the new season as defending Super Bowl champions. Brown said:

"Honestly, that's what it be feeling like over here. I'll say Myles Garrett. I'll say Myles Garrett. Adding him with Jalen Carter [and] Nolan Smith. You know, I don't know what's going to happen with Josh Sweat or Milton [Williams]."

Check out A.J. Brown's comments on the Eagles landing Myles Garrett below:

Garrett has been with the Browns throughout his NFL career after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2017 draft. In eight seasons with the franchise, the six-time Pro Bowl defensive end registered 102.5 sacks, earning him four First-Team All-Pro nods and the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023.

