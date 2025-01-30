2025 NFL Mock Draft: Travis Hunter falls surprisingly low to struggling AFC team

Travis Hunter is one of the top prospects heading into the 2025 NFL draft. However, one mock draft has him falling further than expected.

Hunter is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and played both wide receiver and cornerback at Colorado. However, the position he will play in the NFL is uncertain, and this could impact his draft stock.

With that, CBS draft analyst Chris Trapasso has Hunter going sixth overall to the Cleveland Browns after the Browns trade down from second overall with the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Travis Hunter would be such a fun add to this Browns team, and this decision sets the table for a potential ascension for a quarterback -- if needed -- in what should be a better class at that position in 2026," Trapasso wrote.

"The Browns send No. 2 and No. 103 (fourth-rounder) to Las Vegas and get the Raiders' first-rounder next year and No. 73 (third-rounder) in this draft."

Hunter falling to sixth overall would be a bit surprising. But Trapasso has Abdul Carter going first, Shedeur Sanders second, Cam Ward third, Will Campbell fourth and Will Johnson fifth.

Hunter recorded 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Buffaloes in 2024. He also made 35 tackles, 11 pass defense, four interceptions and one forced fumble on defense.

NFL scouts are concerned about Travis Hunter

Despite Travis Hunter being a dominant two-way star in college, there are some concerns about him going into the NFL.

NFL scouts spoke to ESPN's Matt Miller and Jordan Reid, and one AFC scout doesn't think Hunter will be able to play corner in the league.

"I wouldn't want to expose him to the shoulder issues of a tackler, full-time," an AFC college scouting director said. "We're not talking about a 200- or 210-pound guy."

Another scout, however, thinks whatever NFL team drafts him will make him an offensive weapon full-time, as the league is all about offense now.

"I think he could be a top-five corner, but this is an offensive league, and the money is being spent on that side of the ball. I don't see why you'd ask a player with his potential to play defense and risk injury," an NFC West area scout said.

Hunter was the top-ranked high school recruit entering college in 2022.

