2025 NFL schedule leak rumors: Chiefs could travel to São Paulo for historic Week 1 clash with division rival

The Kansas City Chiefs have participated in three international NFL games. They played against the Detroit Lions in London in 2015, the LA Chargers in Mexico in 2019 and the Miami Dolphins in Germany in 2023. According to ESPN, their Mexico game against the LA Rams in 2018 was cancelled due to the playing surface at Estadio Azteca, Mexico, not meeting optimal standards.

The Chiefs are one of the most popular teams in the league, so it's not surprising that they are one of the teams tabbed to play abroad in 2025.

According to Front Office Sports' Eric Fisher, Kansas City could travel to São Paulo for a monumental YouTube exclusive Week 1 clash against divisional rivals, the Chargers.

"The NFL is closing in on an agreement to have the Google-owned YouTube, distributors of the residential version of NFL Sunday Ticket, carry the September 5, 2025, game in Brazil involving the Los Angeles Chargers as the home team," Fisher wrote on Friday. "The deal, according to sources, will see the opening-week fixture from São Paulo include the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL’s top viewership draw, as the visiting team."

It could be the second international game held in Brazil. Last season, the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers played in São Paulo’s Corinthians Arena. The Eagles won and captured the Super Bowl title at the end of the season.

What's next for the Kansas City Chiefs?

The Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the league are gearing up for the official schedule release, which is set for Tuesday. It will be broadcast on NFL Network’s "Good Morning Football."

The Chiefs are a few months removed from their loss in the 2025 Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. Patrick Mahomes and Co. were stopped from being the first team in league history to win three consecutive Super Bowl rings.

Kansas City has been active in free agency and the NFL draft. It will look to return to the mountaintop with Andy Reid at the helm, Patrick Mahomes throwing the ball and Travis Kelce running it back for at least one more season.

