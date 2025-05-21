$24,000,000 Patriots veteran makes feelings known on Will Campbell after draft concerns over rookie's arm length

New England Patriots veteran offensive lineman Morgan Moses doesn't think Will Campbell's arm length will be much of a problem.

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, Campbell's arm length was a major talking point, and whether or not he could play tackle in the pros. However, as OTAs have started, Moses, who signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Patriots this summer, heaped praise on Campbell.

“The way he approaches the game – he’s eager to learn, asks questions,” Moses said about Campbell. “Every day he’s like,’ Bro, can we get some sets?’ And just talking football – his locker is right beside mine so we get to talk about football all day. And obviously, he’s a stud. He played great football in college and now he’s just trying to figure it out.”

The Patriots selected Campbell fourth overall, and he is expected to be a key part of New England's offense.

Moses has already taken Campbell under his wing as he wants to show the rookie the ropes and make him the best player he can be.

Morgan Moses says the offensive line is so pivotal to the Patriots' success that he wants the team to gel as quickly as possible.

“It takes the guys a little bit of time to get acclimated to the speed. Really just coming out here, learning the plays, being in the huddle, being with Drake [Maye], seeing what Drake sees, everybody being on the same cord, playing football and having fun," Moses said, via Boston.com.

“We’re building an identity. We got a lot of new players, a lot of young players who are going to be out there playing this year so just getting them comfortable with the schemes and terminology so we can go out there and play fast," Moses added.

Moses is projected to start at right tackle while Campbell is expected to start at left tackle.

Will Campbell is expected to be an anchor of the Patriots' offensive line for years.

With that, Moses wants to be a leader for him as he says Trent Williams did that for him for years.

“I think it’s the biggest thing. I’ve been blessed to be under a lot of great tackles. I played with Trent Williams for five years,” Moses said. “Just being able to learn from him and take it on the field is vital because being a vet that’s played 12 years and being able to sprinkle little things to those guys and see them use it in practice and get better and just build a toolbox for themselves is good for everybody.”

The Patriots enter 2025 with hopes of competing for a playoff spot. New England opens its season on Sept. 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

