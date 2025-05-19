26 days after Travis Hunter's draft, Trevor Lawrence gets 100% real on Jaguars' two-way sensation

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded with the Cleveland Browns for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Colorado Buffaloes WR/CB Travis Hunter. Heading into the NFL Draft process, many analysts were labelling Hunter a generational talent due to his elite hands, sharp route running skills, high football IQ, amazing speed and agility, and strong defensive anticipation.

Although some questioned whether his skills would easily translate to the NFL style of game, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence made his feelings known about Hunter in a media availability this week.

What did Trevor Lawrence say about Travis Hunter?

The popular X profile '@gucceCU' released a video on Monday where Lawrence outlined what he has seen from Hunter on the football field to this point.

"He’s got a lot of juice. He can run all day, a lot of energy, I love it… he doesn't get tired, it seems like. You can’t have enough of that, and then as far as talent, it kind of speaks for itself. Ball skills, runs after the catch, he’s very explosive. Just didn’t realize how explosive he was in and out of cuts. You know he’s impressive to watch." Lawrence said.

What can Travis Hunter bring to the Jacksonville Jaguars on offense?

As outlined, Hunter is the complete offensive prospect and is now entering a team that has a top QB and an elite WR. Although Lawrence has not reached the levels many hoped for at this point in his career, he is only 25 years of age and has all of the abilities to succeed in the league. He is extremely accurate, has a big arm, and is mobile as well.

Lawrence had a poor campaign in 2024, finishing the year with only 10 games played, 2,045 passing yards, 14 total touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

However, the addition of Hunter gives Lawrence two top wide receivers on the offense that can take him to the next level. Last season, Hunter had 96 receptions for 1,258 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns. Meanwhile, Brian Thomas Jr. had one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history when he had 87 receptions for 1,282 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns for the Jaguars.

Only time will tell if the Jaguars improve next season, however, it is evident that Lawrence is enjoying playing with Hunter so far.

