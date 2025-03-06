$27,000,000 Eagles star calls out Darius Slay in cryptic message after veteran CB’s latest comments

On Wednesday, C.J. Gardner-Johnson made a cryptic social media comment in response to remarks made by Darius Slay. This exchange hints at potential tensions within the Super Bowl champion team.

Ad

The team formally released the six-time Pro Bowler and veteran cornerback Darius Slay. This ends a five-year stint during which he helped the team to four playoff seasons and two NFC Championships.

Darius Slay's podcast appearance late in the week explored possible leadership shifts in the Eagles' secondary. He went specifically out of his way to talk about the possibility of Reed Blankenship as a defensive leader.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm going to be surprised if Reed and them guys like Reed can, you know, advance these guys. Reed been around me and a lot of other veterans that been here before. And I'm sure he could lead that group the right way. Yes, I do. Because, uh, I do got a great leadership role in that, in that secondary room. I'm going to be surprised if Reed and them guys like Reed can, you know, advance these guys. Reed been around me and a lot of other veterans that been here before. And I'm sure he could lead that group the right way." Darius Slay said on March 4.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gardner-Johnson, who signed a three year contract worth $27 million last year, shared his response on X.

"You would think feelings would be mutual after a great season but …yaye twin keep that shit solid," Gardner-Johnson tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Releasing Darius Slay frees up $4.3 million in cap space for the Eagles. It also clears space for up-and-coming defensive stars, such as rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, who performed well during the 2024 season.

Darius Slay expresses interest to come back

NFL: Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade (Credits: IMAGN)

On Mar. 4, Darius Slay also stated his desire to come back to Eagles (via NBC Sports Philadelphia):

Ad

“It is part of the business and, nah, I’m not hurt about it,” Slay stated (March 5). “I’m not sad about it. This is what I signed up for. I knew I gave that team everything I had, gave that organization everything I had. So it’s always a possibility, though, of your boy coming back. This time, I’m just thankful I could get ahead of free agency if I find me a good destination for myself"

Ad

At 34 years old, Slay still has market value and has expressed interest in playing one more NFL season. He's mentioned both Philadelphia and Detroit, his first NFL team, as potential destinations.

Slay remained effective in coverage despite failing to record an interception last season for the first time since his rookie year. He earned a solid 68.9 grade from Pro Football Focus. His veteran presence helped guide the Eagles to their dominant defensive performance in 2024 when they ranked No. 1 in both overall defense and pass defense.

With free agency approaching, several contenders could target the experienced cornerback, including the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and Denver Broncos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.