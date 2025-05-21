27 days after Titans drafted Cam Ward, WR Van Jefferson makes feelings known on rookie's leadership traits

Cam Ward has been the talk of the town ever since the Tennessee Titans took him with the No.1 pick in this year's draft. Although it's been less than a month since Ward was the top selection, the quarterback has already impressed many with his leadership traits.

Ad

On Tuesday, Titans wideout Van Jefferson heaped praise on Ward's attributes.

“Yeah, I think Cam’s leadership, the way he's come in, and the way he's put his nose into the playbook, and how he's just getting around the guys sitting at the practice, getting throws in, that's something that you'd like to see," Jefferson said. And I know that he's very adamant about learning to play as fast as he can, so he can be able to play his best when he's on the field. And, you know, as he continues to grow and you're going to see that come out of him. So I'm excited for, you know, his opportunity and what he can do.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jefferson signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Titans this offseason. He began his NFL career in 2020 with the LA Rams, where he played for three and a half years and was part of their Super Bowl-winning team in 2022.

In October 2023, Jefferson was traded to the Atlanta Falcons, where he played for the remainder of the season. The receiver played one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

Van Jefferson will serve as another offensive weapon for Cam Ward at Tennessee

NFL: Tennessee Titans WR Cam Ward - Source: Imagn

Van Jefferson will likely serve as another offensive weapon for Titans quarterback Cam Ward next season.

Ad

In the 2024 season, Jefferson recorded 276 yards and two touchdowns on 24 receptions for the Steelers. The receiver will be aiming to get more reps at Tennessee next season.

Jefferson will join the Titans receiver corps that features Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, Treylon Burks, Chimere Dike and Mason Kinsey

Although Ward has not been named Titans' QB1, he has reportedly impressed many in the early stages of the offseason. It will be interesting to see how the rookie fares for Tennessee next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.