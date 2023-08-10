276-pound Chargers All-Pro Joey Bosa bulking up for 2023 NFL season: Report

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa has spent the last few months trying to improve his game. While weight training and skills are all a part of the postseason workout, the All-Pro has also been working on his weight.

According to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry, Bosa told her that he is eating 4,500-5,000 calories per day in hopes of gaining weight. Apparently, it has been working for the pass rushed who recently weighed in at 276 pounds. During the NFL Combine, he was listed at 269 pounds but, at the start of the 2022 season he had slimmed down to 250 pounds.

“Was able to stay consistent with all the things that I normally would do,” Bosa said. “But the key to gaining weight is just to eat a lot. Eat way more than you want to. And it’s no fun a lot of the time.”

Joey Bosa told Thiry that eating has become a job because of the effort and time it takes to ensure that he is getting the intended calories. Chargers fans could have a lot to be excited for this season if Bosa's weight gain improves his play on the field.

How much will Chargers LB Joey Bosa make in 2023?

Joey Bosa missed an extended period of time in 2022 due to a groin injury in Week 3. He didn't return to the field until Week 17 when the Chargers took on the Los Angeles Rams.

The 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year is looking to stay in good health this season. While continuing to do his traditional training along with the weight gain, the Chargers also hope they can keep the outside linebacker on the field. In 2020, the franchise signed Joey Bosa to a five-year contract extension that no other non-quarterback had signed.

The current contract is worth a total of $102 million with $78 fully guaranteed. The contract was intended to pay him about $27 million a season. This offseason though, he restructured his contract to allow the Chargers to obtain additional cap space.

The Los Angeles Chargers will pay him a base salary of $1.165 million along with a signing bonus of $7 million. The team then restructured an additional seven million dollars into other incentives and bonuses on his contract for this season. He does have a potential opt-out in his contract for next season.