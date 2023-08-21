$28,000,000 worth Aaron Rodgers’ house in Malibu ranks ahead of Tom Brady and Russell Wilson in NFL’s most expensive houses

Aaron Rodgers is not only one of the most talented quarterbacks the league has ever seen, but he also owns the most expensive house out of all the other NFL players.

In a recent study conducted by Betting.com, the top valued homes of current NFL athletes were scrutinized. This analysis aimed to uncover the prominent figures who possess the most opulent real estate holdings and ascertain the per-square-foot valuation of their properties.

It was the four-time MVP winner, Aaron Rodgers, who was found to be the winner of the study. The former Packers quarterback owns a mansion in Malibu that costs $28 million and is priced at $6,040 per square foot.

Russell Wilson, the Broncos QB, falls second in line by owning a luxurious $25 million mansion in Denver. The house is 20,060 square feet, making it the largest property in the NFL's top 10 ranking.

Taking the third spot on the list is none other than Tom Brady, the retired quarterback. He made a significant investment by acquiring a property in Miami, Florida, for a staggering $25 million.

What's noteworthy is that Brady went the extra mile by demolishing the existing structure to pave the way for a lavish 17,000-square-foot mansion.

Will Aaron Rodgers retire after this season?

Many people thought Aaron Rodgers would retire after the 2023 season, but he surprised them by signing with the Jets. After getting traded to the Jets, the star quarterback took a major pay cut so that the team could bring in more talented players.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has put rumors of retirement to rest, stating that he does not plan on retiring any time soon. After taking a significant pay cut to help the team bring in more quality players, Rodgers aims to play a few good years for the Jets and then pass the torch to Zach Wilson.

"Being able to win here would be really, really special, but why limit it to one (year)? I don’t plan on this being a one-and-done. I think we’re going to be competitive here for a long time."

"I’d like to be able to play a few good years here and then hand it right back to Zach (Wilson), let him go for the next 15 (years). It’d be a really special 18-20 year run of great quarterback play."

He envisions a long and competitive run for the team, hoping to create a legacy of great quarterback play for the organization. With Rodgers leading the team and a stacked roster, the Jets' goal is to not only make it to the playoffs but also win a Super Bowl.

Their success will determine whether Rodgers' move to the Jets is considered a success and will solidify his place as one of the greatest quarterbacks in history.

