2x Super Bowl champ fears Shedeur Sanders could lose out on NFL superstardom over Coach Primes' hands-off draft approach

Two-time Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy doesn't like that Deion Sanders is taking a "hands-off" approach to his son Shedeur's draft process. Many believe that Coach Prime could step in and prevent Shedeur from being drafted by a team he doesn't see as a good situation for his son.

Recently, Coach Prime said he wouldn't be interfering and would be happy with his son being selected by any quarterback-needy team.

Taking on FS1's "The Facility" on Saturday, McCoy said he's disappointed that Coach Prime isn't as involved as he could be. McCoy believes the coach's experience could better serve his son if he were involved in the process.

"I hate that he stayed out of it," McCoy said (Timestamp: 1:14). "The problem is people think like that. For example, my father was a great dad, right? And he still is. When it came to the draft, everything the coaches said and my agent said, 'That's what we're doing, son. That's what we're doing.' Because he didn't know, he didn't know any better.

"But, when you're a dad like Prime, and you're a good dad, and you play this game at the highest level, and you know the game and the business part of it, that's why Archie Manning said, 'No, no, we're not going to the Chargers; we're going to the Giants.'"

Where will Shedeur Sanders land in the 2025 NFL draft?

Shedeur Sanders has established himself as one of the two top quarterback prospects in the draft class alongside Cam Ward. However, as of late, many indications suggest that the Tennessee Titans will be selecting Ward as the first pick. Tennessee recently hosted Ward at a dinner before attending his Pro Day in Miami.

Reports have suggested that the Cleveland Browns could potentially draft a quarterback with their No. 2 pick, deciding to move on from Deshaun Watson, who has had his tenure with the Browns spoiled with several season-ending injuries throughout the years.

Should Cleveland not select Sanders, the Colorado signal-caller has been heavily linked to the New York Giants, holders of the third pick, in recent weeks, despite the team signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

All answers will be made clear on April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, when night one of the draft begins.

