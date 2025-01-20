2x Super Bowl Champ goes ballistic at Alex Smith over Jayden Daniels-Patrick Mahomes debate

A heated exchange erupted on ESPN's "Get Up." It happened when former NFL quarterback Alex Smith suggested that Jayden Daniels benefits from superior offensive weapons compared to Patrick Mahomes. Two-time Super Bowl champion Woody Johnson swiftly challenged this assessment.

Smith, a former first overall pick and Washington QB, argued with Johnson, who earned championships during his decorated NFL career. Their debate centered on Daniels' rapid rise to prominence in his rookie season.

The spirited discussion unfolded during Monday's episode, just two days after Daniels led the Commanders to a decisive 45-31 victory over the Detroit Lions in the divisional round.

"Excuse me, Washington, what elite weapons does Washington have?" Johnson said. "What we're not going to do is sit here and act like the Washington commanders have the greatest show on turf type weapons at their disposal right now it is because of Jayden Daniels... He just literally went to Tampa Bay and that offensive Baker beat them down, then goes to the Detroit Lions. Goes into Detroit against the Juggernaut Detroit Lions and beats them."

The debate followed Daniels' masterful performance at Ford Field, where he threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns while maintaining a 122.9 passer rating. His composure under pressure stood out as he converted three crucial fourth-downs and remained turnover-free.

NFL legends compare Jayden Daniels to all-time greats

Legendary QB Kurt Warner had a similar assessment as Woody Johnson's. Warner drew parallels between Jayden Daniels and Patrick Mahomes based on their fundamental excellence. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons went further, likening Daniels to both Mahomes and Tom Brady.

"In every moment it just seems like he's never fazed," Parsons said on Wednesday, via 'Inside the NFL.' "So when I see that it's just like I can't go against a guy like that. We've only seen two guys in the league that's not fazed like that when it matters the most and that's Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady."

NFL insider James Palmer reinforced these comparisons through his conversations with players.

"There's some traits of Patrick Mahomes in Jayden Daniels, in terms of there is a vibe around him, just a feeling or you're around them, and they just bring out this essence of 'Oh, we're going to win,'" Palmer said on Dec. 30, via 'The Steve Smith Sr. Show.'

As Daniels leads the Commanders into their first NFC championship game in over three decades, the debate about his place among the NFL's elite QBs intensifies. His stellar playoff performances, marked by poise and precision, have transformed a rebuilding team into legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

