2x Super Bowl champion flames Ravens stars and John Harbaugh for consistent playoff failures

The Baltimore Ravens' promising 2024 campaign ended in gutwrenching fashion in the divisional round of the playoffs, as they lost 27-25 to the Buffalo Bills. They could have pushed the game to overtime but tight end Mark Andrews failed to hold on to an easy catch by his standards on a two-point play in the game's penultimate drive.

The Ravens will now head into the offseason looking to retool their roster and add more players on offense and defense. However, two-time Super Bowl champion Booger McFarland believes the talent has never been Baltimore's problem. On "NFL on ESPN," he flamed the team's stars for failing to deliver in the playoffs:

"The bottom line is this, is that when you get in these playoff games, you have to play your best. It's amazing how Baltimore's best players continue to come up the smallest in the biggest games. And I don't know whether that's mindset or whether these players are starting to put too much on it." [From 0:12]

He also called out head coach John Harbaugh and the coaching staff for their uninspiring play-calling in Baltimore's loss in the 2024 AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs:

"They didn't run the football they got away from their identity. So it's not just a player thing. It's a coaching thing also. It's almost as if they put too much emphasis on the playoffs, and it gets into the entire organization's head, not just the players, but the coaches also." [From 0:30]

The Ravens rushed the ball only 16 times, a far cry from the 31.8 they averaged during the regular season and the 42 times they kept it on the ground a week prior in their 34-10 win over the Houston Texans.

