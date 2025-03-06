2x Super Bowl champion makes fun of Seahawks’ asking price for DK Metcalf as star WR eyes trade

Earlier this week, it was announced that Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was given permission to seek a trade.

With an expanding wide receiver market this offseason Metcalf has become one of the hottest trade targets. Several teams have shown interest in him. But what will a team potentially have to give up in return for Metcalf?

According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Seahawks are seeking a first and third-round pick in return for Metcalf.

Upon hearing what Seattle's asking price is for Metcalf, former two-time Super Bowl champion and broadcaster Anthony "Booger" McFarland made fun of the Seahawks' asking price for Metcalf in a comical Tweet.

McFarland Tweeted:

"And I’m seeking to get a 6 pack. What team is giving up a 1st and 3rd. Then gonna pay DK 30 per. lol"

McFarland does have a point. With Metcalf in the final year of his rookie contract, a team will not only have to give up assests, but will have to reward him with a large contract extension. Given the rapidly expanding wide receiver market, any team acquiring Metcalf may have to pay him around $30 million annually on his new deal.

For that reason alone, his trade value may not be viewed by other teams the same as what Seattle is reportedly seeking.

The Houston Texans, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers reportedly have an interest in DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf during Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

The Seattle Seahawks could be without two of their best wide receivers from the past five seasons. Yesterday, they released veteran wideout Tyler Lockett after 10 seasons, and DK Metcalf might be on the move.

According to multiple reports, several teams are interested in trading for Metcalf. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has mentioned the Houston Texans, New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers as potential suitors.

Metcalf has been one of the top wideouts since being drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. He's been selected as a Pro Bowler twice and has been selected as an All-Pro once in his career.

Metcalf has had three seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards. Over his six-season career, he's recorded 438 receptions for 6,324 yards and 48 receiving touchdowns.

