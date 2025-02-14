2X Super Bowl champion predicts back-to-back championship for Eagles after Patrick Mahomes' failed attempt at 3 peat

The Philadelphia Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl 59 victory with a parade and celebration in Philadelphia today. They dominated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in the game, but the victory was even more dominant than the score suggests.

While on "The Facility", two-time Super Bowl Champion LeSean McCoy predicted that the Eagles are going to be Super Bowl champions next season as well.

"I think so. When you look at this—our team in general, right? On the defensive side, we're a young group. On the offensive side, we're a young group. Everybody's paid up, and we whooped the hell out of the best team in football the last three years, five years, six years—whatever you want to say—the Chiefs. Nobody can do it, but we can do it. And look at the NFC—they're not getting any better. Cowboys? You're talking about a rebuild for them, you know? Like, who else is there? Stafford? They might trade him, right? The Detroit Lions? They're all this quarter... they left. Who we gotta face, huh? So, yes, I think we'll be back there. Saquon’s still rolling. Show me my opponent."

While the exact schedule for the Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 season isn't officially released, the opponents are known.

Home Game Opponents

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Rams

Road Game Opponents

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Washington Commanders

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills

What do the Philadelphia Eagles need to do in the offseason?

The Philadelphia Eagles need to improve in certain areas as they have several free agents who started for the team this season. The most critical position is outside linebacker, with both Zack Baun and Josh Sweat becoming unrestricted free agents. Quality outside linebackers are essential for the front four to pressure the opposing quarterback, while also covering slot receivers and tight ends.

Addressing that will help the team be a dominant contender next season. It will be interesting to see if they re-sign the two players or figure out how to replace them going forward.

