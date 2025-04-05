2x Super Bowl winner lays down gameplan for Mason Rudolph to build with DK Metcalf and George Pickens

Pittsburgh Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger shared his opinion on Mason Rudolph potentially starting for the team in the 2025 NFL season. Amid the ongoing Aaron Rodgers drama, Rudolph returned to the team after spending the 2024 season with the Tennessee Titans.

Ad

Seeing Rudolph start for the Steelers next season isn't a crazy idea since he knows the franchise and has been supported to take over as the starter if no deal is struck with Rodgers. Roethlisberger broke down how the veteran can help the team on Tuesday's edition of his "Footbahlin" show.

"Mason can throw the ball," Roethlisberger said. ... "That's never been a question. He can make decisions and get the ball out of his hand. He's not afraid to take shots down the field, either.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Big Ben" added that Rudolph's traits can make him succeed with two wide receivers as talented as DK Metcalf and George Pickens.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"That’s one of the things I think that, as you’ve watched Mason when he was here and then in Tennessee, he’s not one of these guys that gets nervous and just wants to get the ball out his hands right away. He’ll sit in there, and he’ll throw it down the field. I think that’s what you’ve got to do when you have George Pickens and DK Metcalf. Those are deep down the field type guys." (22:04)

Ad

Ad

Mason Rudolph spent the first four seasons of his career in Pittsburgh, playing 21 games with the AFC North franchise. He completed 291 of 459 pass attempts for 3,085 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

His tumultuous 2023 season with Kenny Pickett in the quarterback room is part of the past and Rudolph is ready to start fresh.

Mike Tomlin backs Mason Rudolph amid Aaron Rodgers saga

Mason Rudolph returned to the Steelers on a two-year, $7.5 million deal on March 13. After the departures of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, they reunited with a known face. Rudolph also served as a backup plan if Aaron Rodgers decided to take a different path this offseason.

Ad

Head coach Mike Tomlin said he would be fine starting Rudolph if the four-time NFL MVP isn't available during the league's annual meeting earlier this week.

"That's why we brought him back," Tomlin said. "I'm comfortable with that. We've been there before. He's a very capable guy."

This is one of the biggest sagas in the 2025 offseason and it's unclear when it'll end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.