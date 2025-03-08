$3,992,216 Seahawks star crashes out after Geno Smith’s shocking trade to Raiders

News of Geno Smith’s departure from the Seattle Seahawks appears to be hitting his former teammates pretty hard. Cornerback Tariq Woolen is expressing sadness over the news that the league’s former Comeback Player of the Year had been dealt to the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday. He was traded in exchange for a third-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

On his X account, Woolen reacted to the news with a crying emoji and a two-word response:

"Oh lawd"

Woolen and Smith had been teammates since 2022, with the native of Fort Worth, Texas, leading the NFL in interceptions (six) during his rookie campaign.

That was Smith’s first year behind centre for Seattle, taking over from Russell Wilson, who had guided the franchise to consecutive Super Bowls, winning one in the 2013 season. Smith was the completion percentage leader in the NFL in 2022 (69.8).

Woolen is entering the final year of his rookie contract of just under $4 million. Both he and Smith were Pro Bowlers for the first time in their careers in 2022. Last season, Woolen led the team in passes defended (14) and finished tied with Coby Bryant and Julian Love regarding interceptions, with three.

Tariq Woolen could leave too

The Seattle Seahawks have been among the most active teams ahead of free agency, with the club selling plenty of its veteran assets. Smith is just one of the many veterans who are out. The club also released Tyler Lockett earlier in the week, while DK Metcalf requested a trade.

It appears that the Seahawks want to start afresh and save money with these moves, though they may also want to remove Woolen from their books sooner rather than later.

Woolen was a fifth-round selection for the team in 2022 and has developed into a strong cover man much quicker than anyone had anticipated. For as much as he’s been a bargain on his four-year deal, his stock is going up.

Spotrac reports that he’ll earn over $5 million base salary in 2025. Woolen’s performances have varied from outstanding at times to perplexing mistakes at others. That inconsistency may not be something the club wants to gamble with long-term, so they may want to try and cash in on him while his stock is still high.

At the same time, Devon Witherspoon has been far more consistent and sharp at that position. If there isn’t room for both players in the near future, you’d think the Pensacola, Florida native would be the preferred choice to stay.

Free agency in the NFL officially begins on March 12.

