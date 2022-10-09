The 3 best LSU football players in the NFL right now

Louisiana State University has produced a considerable number of NFL players in recent years.

The 2022 NFL season has entered its fifth week, and this year, there are 57 active players of LSU lineage. In the last three years, Louisiana has been among the top three universities to feature the most players in the NFL, after Alabama and Ohio State.

The NFL had 43, 41, and 51 players in the years 2021, 2020, and 2019, respectively.

Some of the most famous players from LSU include QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase, SNP Reid Ferguson, RB Leonard Fournette, LB Devin White, and DB Tyrann Mathieu.

Here's a look at the top-performing NFL players from Louisiana State University.

Top 3 LSU football players in the 2022 NFL season

Joe Burrow

Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow, superstar quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, played collegiate football at LSU after playing for Ohio State. As a senior, he won the Heisman Trophy and the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Burrow began his career in 2020 with the Bengals. However, he suffered an ACL tear midway through the season, ending his season.

So far, he has completed 366 of the 520 passes, giving him the greatest pass completion rate in the league at 70%. The Bengals are one of the favorites to go all the way in 2022 after Burrow led Cincinnati to the Super Bowl last year, falling at the final hurdle to the Los Angeles Rams.

Ja'Marr Chase

Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase plays wide receiver for the Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals.

At LSU, where he played collegiate football, he was a two-time national champion and recipient of the Fred Biletnikoff Award.

Ja'Marr Chase started his NFL career in 2021 with the Cincinnati Bengals. He is playing his second season in the league. He has already made it to the Pro Bowl and was voted the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Chase started in all 17 games and recorded 1455 receiving yards, 81 receptions, and 13 touchdowns. He is a WR1 for the Bengals and has 25 receptions for 293 yards and two touchdowns.

RB Leonard Fournette

Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Running back Leonard Fournette plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft after playing college football for the LSU Tigers.

Fournette played three seasons with the Jaguars. He has started in all 36 games and made 666 rushing attempts for 2631 yards and 17 touchdowns.

In 2020, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed a deal with Fournette, who is currently a leading RB for the team.

He is playing his third season with the Bucs and has participated in all four games so far.

He has started 20 games out of 31 and has 337 rushing attempts for 1,403 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Buccaneers are currently 2-2 this season and are among the strongest contenders for the 2022 NFL season.

