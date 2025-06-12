3 days after signing $2,500,000 deal with Texans, Nick Chubb opens up about his future in Houston

Three days after signing his one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Houston Texans, Nick Chubb is already sounding like he has found his perfect fit. His excitement stems not from the contract, but from the culture he has joined.

Chubb, who spent seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns, said during his introductory press conference on Wednesday that he initially questioned why Houston was interested in him.

"I was questioning why they wanted me, and then I came here and I saw a bunch of guys who like to work and not talk, and I realized that I'm a perfect fit," Chubb said. "So I realized why they wanted me here, and I'm excited about it."

Chubb's 2023 season ended before it began, thanks to a knee injury in Week 2 that echoed the one he suffered in college at Georgia. This cost him the rest of that campaign and the first six games of 2024.

The recovery timeline gives Nick Chubb confidence heading into 2025

NFL: Houston Texans Minicamp

Nick Chubb provided a medical update on his recovery on Wednesday.

"Injuries happen," Chubb said. "With the injury I had, it takes about two years to get back. So I'm over the hump. I was able to get a full year in, of doing the things I do best. Now I'm feeling good as I have been in a long time."

Head coach DeMeco Ryans wasn’t shy about acknowledging the risk involved with Chubb’s signing.

"We all know the caliber of player that Nick can be when he's healthy and when he's at the top of his game," Ryans said on Tuesday, according to Texans Wire. He's a dynamic player. He's a game changer. So, we're just easing him in. We'll see how far he gets."

Chubb also took the opportunity to praise offensive coordinator Nick Caley, describing their initial conversations about Houston’s run schemes as “impressive” and “exciting.”

"He knows what he's doing," Chubb said. "He knows his stuff. We talked about the run schemes, things like that, what his plans are."

While Joe Mixon is expected to lead the backfield, Houston learned the hard way last season that one healthy runner isn’t enough. Injuries to Mixon and others forced the Texans into a makeshift ground game that finished in the bottom third of the league.

