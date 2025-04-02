3 Jaire Alexander trade packages that could move the needle before 2025 NFL Draft

It looks like Jaire Alexander’s time in Wisconsin is up. The talented cornerback has been a mainstay with the Green Bay Packers, but the relationship has frayed in recent years.

The two-time all-Pro has been a vital cog in the Packers' defense since being drafted in 2018. He has been tasked with being a shutdown corner, often asked to guard the opponent’s top receiver one-on-one.

Jaire Alexander is only 28, and he has two years remaining on a four-year, $84 million contract extension he signed in October 2022. However, frustrations mounted as Alexander dealt with groin, back, shoulder, and knee injuries. He has only played fourteen games in the last two seasons. They also suspended Alexander for one game in 2023 for conduct detrimental to the team.

It's beginning to look like a trade is imminent, but it will not come cheap. General Manager Brian Gutekunst has already indicated he wants something of value back. We look at three teams that could offer a decent trade package for the Green Bay Packers to say yes.

The three best trade packages for Packers CB Jaire Alexander

#3 Las Vegas Raiders

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

The Las Vegas Raiders probably have the biggest hole to fill in the secondary. They already have one of the weakest units in the league, and it got worse when safety Tre'von Moehrig left in free agency. The Packers also took away one of their top corners, Nate Hobbs, signing him to a four-year, $48 million in free agency.

Projected trade package: GB receives 2025 draft pick 108 (round 4) for Jaire Alexander

#2 Los Angeles Rams

NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The Rams never really replaced Jalen Ramsey since trading him to the Miami Dolphins. They have also spent the last two years revamping their roster, tearing down expensive pieces. However, with Matthew Stafford signing a contract extension, the time to win is now.

When healthy, Alexander is a game-changer, and the Rams have built their team around big stars in the Sean McVay era. They have drafted well and have studs in the defensive line and linebacker areas. This would help them get over the top.

Projected trade package: GB receives 2025 draft pick 101 (round 4) for Jaire Alexander

#1 Miami Dolphins

NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

This would be the dream scenario for the Packers if they could swap disgruntled, expensive stars with the Miami Dolphins. Star wide receiver Hill has expressed a desire to leave Miami, and the Packers could make sense.

Both are positions of need as well. Miami needs a cornerback after Kendall Fuller departed via free agency, and having Alexander and Jalen Ramsey on the same field would be menacing. The Packers also need a number one receiver after Christian Watson suffered an injury late in the season.

The Packers will probably have to throw a couple of mid-round picks to make this trade enticing for the Dolphins.

Projected trade package: Miami receives Jaire Alexander, a third-round draft pick, and a 2026 third-round draft pick in exchange for wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

