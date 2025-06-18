3 months after DK Metcalf's trade, Seahawks GM John Schneider opens up about what led to WR's move to Steelers

The Seattle Seahawks traded DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers in March. It was one of the most surprising moves in the offseason since the wideout is regarded as one of the top offensive players in the league.
Nevertheless, three months into Metcalf's tenure with the Steelers, Seahawks general manager John Schneider has spilled the beans on what led to the wideout's trade.
"We've all been through negotiations," Schneider said on John Middlekauff's "3&Out" podcast on Wednesday (Timestamp: 37:56). "It gets really personal. And you could say it's not, but it really is. And so, in regards to DK, we had a ton of conversations last offseason about his legacy and where he wanted to go. He stayed; he wanted to be here. Once he met the new coaching staff, he was excited.
"And then this year, it just happened again. You can't change the way people think. As much as we love them and we want to have them here. When people want to leave, it's difficult to try to convince them to stay. So, yeah, we just had very honest communication, like, for probably about a month and a half."
Metcalf had requested a trade ahead of his seventh season with the Seahawks and the team obliged.
The Seahawks received the Steelers' second-round pick this year in exchange for Metcalf.
Seattle drafted Metcalf in the second round in 2019. He recorded 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns on 438 receptions during his time with the Seahawks. The WR also earned two Pro Bowl honors.
DK Metcalf signed a four-year, $132 million extension with Steelers
According to reports, DK Metcalf signed a four-year, $132 million contract with the Steelers after being acquired via a trade. His deal includes a $30 million signing bonus, and the WR will earn $60 million in guaranteed money.
Metcalf previously had one year remaining on his contract with the Seahawks. He was on course to earn $18 million from that deal.
So, Metcalf's total contract includes a five-year, $150 million package.
It will be interesting to see how Metcalf fares alongside quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh's offense next season.
