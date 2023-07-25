3 moves Buffalo Bills should make ahead of 2023 season to challenge Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

When you look at the current Buffalo Bills roster, what makes you think that the team is more prepared to fight for titles than it was last year?

Nothing, probably. It's true that Buffalo's Super Bowl window seems to be always open because Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but an elite quarterback is also something that many other AFC teams are equiped with. It's not enough to fight for titles, and the Bills roster is aging while they can't get cheap replacements - the previous draft classes made by Brandon Beane were pretty bad.

Check out three urgent moves the Bills should make if they want to compete for a Super Bowl in 2023:

3 moves for the Bills to compete for a Super Bowl in 2023

1) Improve their wide receiver depth

We've been saying this for a long time now, but it looks like the only ones missing this issue are those on the front office. Stefon Diggs is an excellent wide receiver, but he doesn't have enough depth behind him on the roster.

Gabe Davis regressed massively throughout 2022 and Isaiah McKenzie moved to the Indianapolis Colts following his release, and while there's a bunch of names listed for training camps, there's no one they can trust outside Diggs. Getting better weapons for Josh Allen is crucial.

2) Trade for a middle linebacker

Is Tremaine Edmunds worth the $18 million that the Chicago Bears gave him? Certainly not. However, the player listed to replace him and play alongside Matt Milano is former third-round pick Terrel Bernard, who appeared in 16 games during his rookie season in 2022 but only started one.

There's no way to sugarcoat this: they need to move fast to fix this position because, if they don't, AFC teams will exploit the middle of their defense every time. And that's not a good way to play against Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow.

3) Avoid distractions. All of them.

This is not really a move, but listen: the Bills need to get their act together.

The entire Stefon Diggs situation was weird, from his head coach saying that he was "very concerned" to the way that Diggs portraited himself ever since the Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

More important than getting new players to compete is making sure that all of their pieces are focused on getting better instead of creating in-house problems. That's a great way to play better and beat the other AFC powerhouses.

