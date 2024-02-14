Steve Spagnuolo has been one of the unsung heroes for the Kansas City Chiefs during their run of domination. When there have been ups and downs, when it matters most, his units have come to play. After so much hard work, the team's defensive coordinator has been granted a longer leash in the aftermath of Super Bowl LVIII. Chiefs fans were ubiquitously euphoric.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The terms of the deal weren't announced by the team yet.

Steve Spagnuolo coaching history

Steve Spagnuolo at Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator didn't rise to fame with the Chiefs, although he's on a high with the team after helping deliver their third Super Bowl in five years. While he's peaking now, his story dates back to 1981, when the 22-year-old got his first job in the game as a graduate assistant with Massachusetts College.

He served as an intern in his first NFL gig in 1983 with the Washington Redskins. He didn't return to the NFL for another 16 years. "Spags" worked in college football as an assistant coach, helping on the defensive side of the ball with several East Coast colleges. He alternated defensive coordinator jobs with positional coaching and sometimes balanced the two simultaneously.

Spagnuolo got to the NFL in 1999 after a one-year stint with NFL Europe with the Frankfurt Galaxy. His first job was with Andy Reid's Eagles, where he stayed until the end of the 2006 season as a positional defensive coach.

In 2007, he got his first NFL defensive coordinator job with the New York Giants, and for years, his work during the postseason defined his career.

The Giants reached the Super Bowl in the Eli Manning era for the first time, facing none other than Tom Brady. Brady had yet to lose a Super Bowl, but Manning and Spagnuolo were up to the challenge. Spagnuolo managed to lock down No. 12, keeping him in check just enough for Manning to win the game.

He remained the Giants' defensive coordinator for just one more season before getting his first head coaching role with the St. Louis Rams, now known as the Los Angeles Rams. For some time following his dismantling of Brady, Spagnuolo saw a slip. It started with a difficult run with the Rams that saw him post two wins or less in two of his three seasons with the team.

Following the dismal head coaching debut in the NFL, Steve Spagnuolo started to slide. He became the Saints' defensive coordinator for a season before slipping into an assistant role with the Ravens. In 2014, he became the team's secondary coach and then returned to the Giants as the team's defensive coordinator in 2015 in Eli Manning's final years. In 2017, his last moments with the team were as interim head coach.

Steve Spagnuolo missed the 2018 season and then landed with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he has remained since. It is now apparent that this chapter of his career is far from over following his extension.