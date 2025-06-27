3 QB sleepers to target in 2025 fantasy football feat. Caleb Williams

The quarterback position in fantasy football has changed over the past few seasons. In the 2010's, pocket QB's like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Andrew Luck dominated the sport and fantasy football. However, over the past few years, there has been a shift in fantasy football managers wanting to acquire QB's who are both talented as a passer and as a rusher.

From Josh Allen, to Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes, dual threat QB's have become the most effective way to success in fantasy football. Since the 2018 season, every overall QB1 in fantasy football has had some sort of dual threat passing and rushing upside.

With this in mind, here are three sleeper QB's to target in your fantasy football draft this year.

3 QB sleepers to target in 2025 fantasy football

NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

#1. Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams was labeled a generational talent prior to coming into the NFL. However, he struggled in 2024, finishing as the QB16 in fantasy football. Williams is extremely accurate, has a major arm, and is mobile as well.

Chicago invested heavily on the offensive line this offseason to protect Williams and have a new offensive minded head coach in Ben Johnson. Chicago's playmakers are extremely talented and Williams has another year of NFL experience to his name, something that points to a monster 2025 campaign at a reasonable draft price this year.

#2. Trevor Lawrence

Like Caleb Williams, Trevor Lawrence was viewed as a generational QB upon entering the league. However, the former Clemson star has not had the same level of success in the professional league as he did at the college level.

Despite this, the Jacksonville Jaguars have tailored their offseason plans to help get the most out of Lawrence. New head coach Liam Coen has a long history of helping plateauing NFL QB's, most recently Baker Mayfield, and the team selected superstar wide receiver Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Lawrence has the chance to put it all together this year and has mid-range QB1 upside, yet will likely be available at the end of most fantasy football drafts this year.

Although a second year QB with a career touchdown to interception ratio of 15:10 and a member of a sub .500 team does not inspire too much fantasy football confidence, Drake Maye has the chance to explode onto the scene in 2025.

Maye showed flashes of elite level play in 2024 with his accuracy, big arm, decision making, and mobility. The Patriots added star wide receiver Stefon Diggs this offseason in free agency, someone who can be a strong mentor to Maye and someone who will be the first elite WR that Maye has played with at the NFL level.

Maye averaged 14.4 points per game in a disastrous season for the New England Patriots. With a new top weapon, another year of experience, and all the skills to succeed, Maye has the chance to become a fantasy football league winner in 2025.

