3 QBs the Tennessee Titans should consider to fill in for Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill was recently placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive, along with other members of the organization, despite being vaccinated. While he is said to be feeling fine and is expected back as soon as he can return a couple of negative tests within 24 hours, it has reminded the Tennessee Titans how shallow their quarterback depth is.

.@Titans QB Ryan Tannehill has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is expected to miss 5-10 days. HC Mike Vrabel also tested positive.



The Titans are dealing with at least 3 player and 2 coach cases with #COVID19. The cases stem from joint practices with Tampa Bay. pic.twitter.com/B6GOzVbe9n — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) August 26, 2021

To prepare for the regular season, the Tennessee Titans would be wise to pick up a backup QB who's able to relieve Tannehill should such a situation arise again. Here's a look at three quarterbacks who could take Ryan Tannehill's place in case of an emergency.

Quarterback replacements for Ryan Tannehill

Nick Foles is a former Super Bowl champion who would rather be anywhere other than the Chicago Bears. He has fallen to third in the pecking order behind Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. The chances of him playing for the Bears in the regular season are slim and the fans don't exactly adore him.

Nick Foles has been booed on two-straight plays.#Bears fans couldn't do that in person last year. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 14, 2021

The Chicago Bears would also benefit from trading him by freeing up their precarious salary cap space in a position where they have no real need.

Nick Foles has the experience of taking a team mid-season and guiding them all the way to the Lombardi Trophy, something that would come in handy for the Tennessee Titans who have their own designs on going all the way this season.

#2 - Blake Bortles

Blake Bortles was most recently waived by the Green Bay Packers and is a free agent. One must remember that he is a former first-round pick who is a very good football player on his day.

Green Bay Packers officially released Blake Bortles and Jake Dolegala with return of Aaron Rodgers — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 27, 2021

While not consistent enough to be a starting quarterback, he is a good option to have as a reliever. He served as the backup quarterback for both the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos, replacing Jared Goff and Drew Lock respectively, when required.

He will be a good fit to replace Ryan Tannehill if the need arises in the regular season.

#3 - Ryan Finley

Another free agent, Ryan Finley is also a good option as a backup quarterback because he has experience in that role. He can come in at short notice to replace Ryan Tannehill and lead the team, just as he did at the Cincinnati Bengals behind Andy Dalton and then Joe Burrow.

Ex-Texans QB Ryan Finley clears waivers, officially a free agenthttps://t.co/Oe2WXQ3qIS pic.twitter.com/z6IUnPWITa — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 25, 2021

He is also not lacking match practice, having trained with the Houston Texans in 2021 before being waived.

