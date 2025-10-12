  • home icon
  "3 quarters too late" "benching poop for crap": NFL fans have mixed reaction as Tyler Huntley replaces Cooper Rush amid Ravens struggles

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 12, 2025 19:52 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
The Baltimore Ravens continue to struggle at the quarterback position, and their latest move of replacing Cooper Rush with Tyler Huntley isn't the best in the eyes of many fans. Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson suffered a hamstring in Week 4 of the 2025 season against the Kansas City Chiefs, which put his team in a complex position for the rest of the schedule.

After two weeks of Rush starting for John Harbaugh's team, the head coach benched him during the Week 6 duel against the LA Rams for Huntley.

As soon as fans learned about the change, they didn't hesitate to offer their opinion. Many criticized Rush's performance.

"Ravens benching poop for crap," one fan said.
"3 quarters too late," another fan said.
"I remember when sorry a** mfs compared this man to Dak," another fan said.
Others questioned why Huntley didn't take the field earlier.

"QB depth is unreal that they have a pro bowler as their QB3," one fan said.
"why was huntley not already the backup lmfao," another fan questioned.
"It should have always been Huntley!" another fan said.

Cooper Rush left the field after going 11 of 19 for 72 yards and one interception. He carried the ball once for no gain. The Ravens only managed 3 points against the Rams, who returned to winning ways and improved to 4-2.

