3 roster holes New York Jets should fill to compete for Super Bowl LVIII

Following their acquisition of Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets' Super Bowl chances skyrocketed. They were close to a playoff team last year with Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White, so a good quarterback could easily get them in. They went out and landed a good quarterback, and they are rightfully considered major contenders.

Nevertheless, no roster is ever truly perfect, and the Jets' roster isn't, either. There are holes they can fill, largely on the defensive side. This is one of the stronger and deeper rosters in the NFL, but Joe Douglas, the GM, has more work he can do to all but guarantee the Jets emerge with the Lombardi Trophy next year.

What holes the New York Jets need to consider filling

3) Weak-side linebacker

The New York Jets boast a pretty solid defense with a few key playmakers at various positions. Weak-side linebacker is not one of those positions. They have C.J. Mosely at middle linebacker, and he's a top performer. At strong-side, they're rolling with Quincy Williams, but the weak-side is currently held by former fifth-round pick Jamien Sherwood.

It's not going to tank their defense, but adding another strong linebacker to the trio would make this defense one of the best in the league. That'll help take pressure off of Rodgers and make sure they have what they need to win it all.

2) Defensive end

The Jets selected Will McDonald IV with their first-round pick and he figures to be a key edge player. He'll pair with Carl Lawson, both of whom are listed on ESPN's official depth chart as right defensive ends. On the left side, they're looking at John Franklin-Meyers. Once again, this isn't the end of the world, but having another good rusher coming off the left side will open things up for Lawson and McDonald on the right. If not, the offensive lines they face can devote their attention to the right side and create more opportunities.

1) Defensive tackle

Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets

The New York Jets employ Quinnen Williams, who is by all means a very strong defensive tackle. In a lot of defensive alignments, he won't be the only one, though. He is opposite Quinton Jefferson, who is not nearly as talented as Williams. Regardless of if they run a 3-4, Williams will need a strong backup or a strong counterpart. Otherwise, the interior of the lines they face will focus on Williams and try to shut him down. The front seven is often key to an elite defense and if that was paired with Sauce Gardner and the secondary, this would be the strongest defensive unit in the NFL.

