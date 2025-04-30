3-time Super Bowl champ drops candid take on Shedeur Sanders as potential Browns starter

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room has become a focal point after Shedeur Sanders was selected at No. 144 on Saturday. Former NFL lineman and three-time Super Bowl champ Mark Schlereth addressed the possibility of Sanders starting Week 1 during FS1’s “Breakfast Ball” on Wednesday.
“I’m not gonna say he will start eventually, but Joe Flacco," Schlereth said. "Not only has Joe Flacco had that experience, he knows this offense.”
The segment featured varying perspectives, with radio and TV personality Craig Carton also sharing his take.
“He would have to have the greatest summer of any quarterback in history for (Kevin) Stefanski to put his career on the line,” Carton said.
Meanwhile, Danny Parkins questioned how a fifth-round pick could realistically start over Dillon Gabriel, who was drafted two rounds earlier.
Sanders’ slide to the fifth round was one of the most talked-about developments in the draft. He was the sixth QB taken and joined a depth chart that includes Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Gabriel and injured starter Deshaun Watson. Watson’s status remains uncertain for 2025 due to an Achilles injury, and with two first-round picks in 2026, Cleveland could still seek a long-term answer at the position. On Friday, Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that there will be a QB battle.
While fifth-round QBs typically don’t factor into Week 1 discussions, Sanders' college production and name recognition have sparked speculation. If he wants a shot at early playing time, he’ll need to improve his footwork and pocket awareness.
NFL hits Falcons, Jeff Ulbrich with fines over prank call to Shedeur Sanders during draft
The NFL has reportedly fined the Atlanta Falcons $250,000 and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 after his son, Jax, prank-called Shedeur Sanders during the draft. Per sources, Jax used his father’s iPad to access Sanders’ private draft number and had someone impersonate Saints general manager Mickey Loomis. The caller falsely told Sanders he’d been selected by New Orleans.
The league cited a failure to safeguard confidential information shared with teams ahead of the draft. The Falcons acknowledged the incident and apologized directly to the Sanders family, confirming that they’re reviewing team protocols.
Sanders downplayed the call’s impact during a media conference, calling it “childish” but saying he didn’t feed into the negativity. Jax later issued a public apology, acknowledging the mistake and expressing regret for interfering with Sanders’ draft moment.
