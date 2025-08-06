3 years after A.J. Brown trade to Eagles, Mike Vrabel breaks silence on what led to Titans WR's departure

Mike Vrabel worked with star wideout A.J. Brown for three years when he was coaching the Tennessee Titans. The Titans traded Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022 offseason, which came as a surprise to many.

On Tuesday, Vrabel appeared on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast and spilled the beans on what led to Brown's exit from Tennessee. When asked about whether he wanted to see Brown depart the Titans, Vrabel said:

“I didn't want to. Obviously, nobody wanted to have him walk out of there. You know what I mean? The contractual terms weren't going to, you know, it just it didn't work out and it's disappointing.” (Timestamp: 1:32:38)

During his three years with the Titans, Brown recorded 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns on 185 receptions. In the past three years with the Eagles, the wideout has posted 4,031 yards and 25 touchdowns on 400 receptions.

Last season, Brown played a key role in helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, Vrabel posted a 54-45 record as Tennessee's coach across six years, winning two AFC South titles. It will be interesting to see how he fares in his first year coaching the Patriots.

Mike Vrabel speaks ahead of first preseason game as Patriots HC

New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel - Source: Getty

Mike Vrabel will coach his first preseason game with the Patriots on Friday when New England hosts the Washington Commanders. He also suggested that all his healthy players should feature in the contest.

“Most everyone that’s healthy should expect to play in the game,” Vrabel said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “How long they’ll play, I don’t know.”

Vrabel is likely to field some of his starters, including quarterback Drake Maye, against Washington. The game will give the Patriots coach an indication of where he can fine-tune his team.

The Patriots will also play preseason games against the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants before kicking off their regular season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 7.

