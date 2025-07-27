  • home icon
30+ best Ashton Jeanty-inspired fantasy football team names to try out in 2025

By Arnold
Published Jul 27, 2025 11:43 GMT
30+ best Ashton Jeanty-inspired fantasy football team names to try out in 2025

Ashton Jeanty is considered one of the most talented running backs part of this year's draft class. The Las Vegas Raiders took him with the No. 6 pick, and he's expected to play a critical role in the 2025 season.

Jeanty finished as the Heisman Trophy runner-up in his final year of collegiate football at Boise State. The RB racked up 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 37 rushing attempts, while also adding 138 yards and a touchdown on 23 receptions.

While Jeanty proved himself at the college level, many are eager to see if he can deliver the goods for the Raiders in the NFL.

Top Ashton Jeanty fantasy football team names

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at 30+ Ashton Jeanty-inspired fantasy names for users to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator.

  1. Ladies & Jeantymen
  2. Ashton Powers
  3. Ashton 3:16
  4. Lights, Camera, Ashton!
  5. I Dream Of Jeanty
  6. An Officer & A Jeantyman
  7. Class Ashton Lawsuit
  8. Jeanty In A Bottle
  9. Jeantyfication
  10. Last Ashton Hero
  11. Jeanty From The Block
  12. Jeanty Of Fish In The Sea
  13. The Ashtonishing X-Men
  14. The Jeanty Giant
  15. A Jeantyman Never Tells
  16. My Uncle And My Jeanty
  17. Jeanty Jamboree
  18. Ashton’s Rush Hour
  19. The Jeanty Jackpot
  20. Ashton's Touchdowns
  21. All Aboard The Jeanty Train
  22. Jeanty And The Beanstalk
  23. Ashton Weighs A Ton
  24. Rising From the Ashes
  25. Ash Attack
  26. Jeanty Point
  27. Jeans For Jeanty
  28. My Jeanty Lies Over The Ocean
  29. A Jeanty Good Time
  30. Rollin' Jeantys
  31. I Eat Jeanty For Breakfast
  32. Ashton Martin
  33. Go Jeanty Mode
  34. Let Ashton Rip
Jeanty and the Raiders will open their 2025 season on the road against the New England Patriots on Sept. 7. It will be interesting to see how the running back fares under Pete Carroll.

The Raiders, who finished 4-13 last season will aim to return to the playoffs in the upcoming season.

