30+ best Ashton Jeanty-inspired fantasy football team names to try out in 2025

Ashton Jeanty is considered one of the most talented running backs part of this year's draft class. The Las Vegas Raiders took him with the No. 6 pick, and he's expected to play a critical role in the 2025 season.
Jeanty finished as the Heisman Trophy runner-up in his final year of collegiate football at Boise State. The RB racked up 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 37 rushing attempts, while also adding 138 yards and a touchdown on 23 receptions.
While Jeanty proved himself at the college level, many are eager to see if he can deliver the goods for the Raiders in the NFL.
Top Ashton Jeanty fantasy football team names
Here's a look at 30+ Ashton Jeanty-inspired fantasy names for users to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator.
- Ladies & Jeantymen
- Ashton Powers
- Ashton 3:16
- Lights, Camera, Ashton!
- I Dream Of Jeanty
- An Officer & A Jeantyman
- Class Ashton Lawsuit
- Jeanty In A Bottle
- Jeantyfication
- Last Ashton Hero
- Jeanty From The Block
- Jeanty Of Fish In The Sea
- The Ashtonishing X-Men
- The Jeanty Giant
- A Jeantyman Never Tells
- My Uncle And My Jeanty
- Jeanty Jamboree
- Ashton’s Rush Hour
- The Jeanty Jackpot
- Ashton's Touchdowns
- All Aboard The Jeanty Train
- Jeanty And The Beanstalk
- Ashton Weighs A Ton
- Rising From the Ashes
- Ash Attack
- Jeanty Point
- Jeans For Jeanty
- My Jeanty Lies Over The Ocean
- A Jeanty Good Time
- Rollin' Jeantys
- I Eat Jeanty For Breakfast
- Ashton Martin
- Go Jeanty Mode
- Let Ashton Rip
Jeanty and the Raiders will open their 2025 season on the road against the New England Patriots on Sept. 7. It will be interesting to see how the running back fares under Pete Carroll.
The Raiders, who finished 4-13 last season will aim to return to the playoffs in the upcoming season.
