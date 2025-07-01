"30 Days And Counting!": NFL fans buzz as Lions vs Chargers kick off football early with Hall of Fame Game

The 2025 Hall of Fame game is fast approaching, and NFL fans couldn’t be more thrilled. On Tuesday, football fans voiced their excitement about the game, which will take place on July 31 in Canton, Ohio.

Ad

The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers will face off in this year's Hall of Fame game. Both made the playoffs in 2024. Traditionally, this yearly matchup takes place in August, but 2025 will be the first time it is held in July since 2000, when the New England Patriots defeated the San Francisco 49ers 20-0 on July 31.

One user tweeted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“30 Days And Counting!!”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, @EadyIOfficially said:

“What a rarity it is too, NFL Football in July? We have NFL Football back for the remainder of the year.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Lions going to dominate this game,” said @kingshagrin.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 2024, the Lions had the best record in the NFC and one of the strongest offensive groups in the NFL, while the Chargers advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

@ALLOUTBANS tweeted:

“trey lance masterclass incoming.”

“football season starts 100,” added @patsplanetmedia on X.

Trey Lance signed a one-year contract with the Chargers on April 4. Given it’s not a game that counts for anything in terms of the playoff picture, he’ll likely get his share of playing time with Justin Herbert.

Ad

Every year, the pre-season kicks off with the Hall of Fame game, and it occurs two days before the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement. Going into the 2025 Hall of Fame Class are Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Sterling Sharpe and longtime Chargers tight end Antonio Gates.

Gates holds the Chargers franchise record for most career receptions (955), receiving yards (11,841) and receiving touchdowns (116).

Lions and Chargers Hall of Fame game history

While these teams enjoyed plenty of success on the field last season, neither has been part of the Hall of Fame game in quite some time.

Ad

The last time the Chargers played in this game was in 1994 when they were in San Diego, losing to the Atlanta Falcons 21-17 on July 30. As for Detroit, their last appearance in this game was July 27, 1991, when they defeated the Denver Broncos 14-3.

According to the NFL Network, the Lions are 1-2 in this game all-time, while the Chargers are 0-1-1. The first appearance in this game for the Chargers was in 1980 against the Green Bay Packers, which ended 0-0, the only scoreless tie in the history of the Hall of Fame game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Lefevre Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.



Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.



His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.



When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.