"30 Days And Counting!": NFL fans buzz as Lions vs Chargers kick off football early with Hall of Fame Game

The 2025 Hall of Fame game is fast approaching, and NFL fans couldn’t be more thrilled. On Tuesday, football fans voiced their excitement about the game, which will take place on July 31 in Canton, Ohio.
The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers will face off in this year's Hall of Fame game. Both made the playoffs in 2024. Traditionally, this yearly matchup takes place in August, but 2025 will be the first time it is held in July since 2000, when the New England Patriots defeated the San Francisco 49ers 20-0 on July 31.
One user tweeted:
“30 Days And Counting!!”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Meanwhile, @EadyIOfficially said:
“What a rarity it is too, NFL Football in July? We have NFL Football back for the remainder of the year.”
“Lions going to dominate this game,” said @kingshagrin.
In 2024, the Lions had the best record in the NFC and one of the strongest offensive groups in the NFL, while the Chargers advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
@ALLOUTBANS tweeted:
“trey lance masterclass incoming.”
“So ready,” said @Degen_inc.
“football season starts 100,” added @patsplanetmedia on X.
Trey Lance signed a one-year contract with the Chargers on April 4. Given it’s not a game that counts for anything in terms of the playoff picture, he’ll likely get his share of playing time with Justin Herbert.
Every year, the pre-season kicks off with the Hall of Fame game, and it occurs two days before the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement. Going into the 2025 Hall of Fame Class are Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Sterling Sharpe and longtime Chargers tight end Antonio Gates.
Gates holds the Chargers franchise record for most career receptions (955), receiving yards (11,841) and receiving touchdowns (116).
Lions and Chargers Hall of Fame game history
While these teams enjoyed plenty of success on the field last season, neither has been part of the Hall of Fame game in quite some time.
The last time the Chargers played in this game was in 1994 when they were in San Diego, losing to the Atlanta Falcons 21-17 on July 30. As for Detroit, their last appearance in this game was July 27, 1991, when they defeated the Denver Broncos 14-3.
According to the NFL Network, the Lions are 1-2 in this game all-time, while the Chargers are 0-1-1. The first appearance in this game for the Chargers was in 1980 against the Green Bay Packers, which ended 0-0, the only scoreless tie in the history of the Hall of Fame game.
Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.