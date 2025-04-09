$300,000,000 worth Tom Brady snubbed as Fox Sports’ B-team analyst bags fourth straight Emmy nomination 

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady's first season in the commentary booth started poorly, as fans voiced concerns about his fit in the role. However, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback improved as the season progressed and had a stellar Super Bowl debut as a broadcaster.

However, despite his stark improvement, it wasn't enough to get him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Personality/Event Analyst. The analyst he replaced, former Carolina Panthers star Greg Olsen, who was relegated to Fox's No.2 game to pave the way for Brady, earned his fourth straight nomination for the prestigious award. The former tight end has already won the award twice and is looking to complete a three-peat this year.

Olsen did a stellar job as the analyst on Fox's No.1 game for two years. However, he was aware that the role was temporary and he would either be relegated to the No.2 game or released once Brady was ready to take over the mantle. However, he proved his worth, impressed fans with his excellent work, and earned the opportunity to continue working with the network.

Not being on Fox's No.1 game every week hasn't affected his ability to deliver outstanding analysis as proven by his fourth straight Emmy nomination.

Fox is not worried about Tom Brady's underwhelming first year as broadcaster

When Fox Sports handed Tom Brady a 10-year, $375 million deal to become the network's lead analyst, they likely expected him to hit the ground running as Greg Olsen did in his first year in the role. However, they did not get the return on investment they expected in the seven-time Super Bowl champion's rookie year as an analyst.

However, that hasn't affected their confidence in his ability to bounce back next year. According to Mike Florio, the network isn't feeling any buyer's remorse. He wrote:

"Fox has been undeterred by any and all criticism of Brady, whether due to his broadcasting chops or the clear conflict of interest from his capacity as a Raiders owner. They’ve made the investment, and they’re stuck with it. Right or wrong, the goal was to throw money at a big game. And to promote him unlike any network has ever promoted a game analyst."

Fox Sports seemingly believes Brady will have a much better year in the booth in his sophomore season and could join Greg Olsen in taking home the Emmy Award for his work as an analyst.

