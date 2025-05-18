35 years after coaching Lawrence Taylor, Bill Belichick makes surprising revelation on Giants legend

Bill Belichick worked with legendary linebacker Lawrence Taylor when he was the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants. Belichick helped the Giants win two Super Bowls as their DC from 1985 through the 1990 season.

On an episode of "The Pivot Podcast" that was released on Saturday, Belichick recalled Taylor's versatility, 35 years after working with the player.

"I've always loved the players who are truly two-way players," Belichick said (40:57). "Like, Lawrence Taylor, that guy could play wherever you want, offense too. Tight end, running back. I mean, you could put him on guard if you wanted to.

"I mean, he could play offense, he could play defense. He would have been great in any era, whether it be the 2000s or the 1930s. He could have played in any era. And I have a lot of respect for those players that could have played the game and been great either time."

The Giants took Taylor with the No. 2 pick in the 1981 NFL draft. He went on to play 13 seasons with the franchise, winning two Super Bowls.

Lawrence was primarily used as a linebacker. He won the MVP award for the 1986 season and was named the Defensive Player of the Year three times.

Lawrence finished his NFL career with 1,088 tackles, 142 sacks, 11 fumble recoveries, nine interceptions and two defensive touchdowns. He was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999.

Bill Belichick won six Super Bowls as the New England Patriots' HC after leaving Giants

Former New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick

After leaving the Giants in 1991, Bill Belichick worked as the head coach for the Cleveland Browns for five seasons. He then served as an assistant coach for the New England Patriots in 1996, before working as an assistant coach for the New York Jets for three seasons.

In 2000, the Patriots hired Belichick as their head coach. He went on to become the winningest coach in franchise history, while leading the team to six Super Bowl titles.

In January 2024, Belichick stepped down from coaching New England. He took up the coaching job at North Carolina in December.

