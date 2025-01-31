$37,750,000 Eagles star remembers rooting against team during Super Bowl LVII vs Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley admitted he rooted against the team in their 2023 Super Bowl appearance.

The Eagles played the Kansas City Chiefs and it was the Chiefs who won 38-35. During the game, Barkley, a then-member of the New York Giants, was rooting against the Eagles.

“Of course I was rooting against them,” Barkley said, via NBC. “They had knocked us out of the playoffs. There was no part of me that wanted the Eagles to win, but it’s funny to look back on it now . . . being here with a lot of those guys that were part of that team.”

Barkley signed a three-year, $37,750,000 deal with the Eagles this past offseason. The star running back left the Giants and has helped Philadelphia reach the Super Bowl this season.

Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns in the regular season.

Saquon Barkley says he signed with the Eagles to win a Super Bowl

Saquon Barkley was one of the top free agents available and he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as he felt it gave him the best chance to win.

Before the conference matchup against the Washington Commanders, Barkley said his dream had always been to win a Super Bowl.

"That was one of the first conversations I had with Howie [Eagles general manager Howie Roseman,]" Barkley said, via CBS. "That was the conversation I had with my family.

"I came to Philly to be a part of games like this. Nothing better than a game when you can advance to the Super Bowl, so I'm super excited about that."

If Philadelphia wins Super Bowl LIX, a big reason why will be Barkley. In the playoffs, Barkley has rushed for 442 yards on 66 carries and five touchdowns, as he scored three times against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

The Eagles will rematch the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. EST. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point underdog against the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

