“3k yard season incoming” - Eagles fans lose their minds as Saquon Barkley casually squats 585 pounds

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Eagles released a video on social media showing Saquon Barkley casually squatting 585 pounds. Even Barkley's teammates around him during the drill were left in awe of the running back's strength.

Fans on X reacted to Barkley's video, hyping the RB to have a record-breaking season in 2025.

"3k yard season incoming," one tweeted.

"Going for that record this season," another added.

"Time to break rushing record," a third commented.

Others also praised Barkley for putting in the hard work during the offseason.

"That’s my maga RB," one added.

"Looking forward to seeing what my defending Super Bowl champions can do this coming 2025-2026 season. P.S. Squad is a beast," a user tweeted.

"He was just warming up last year," a user wrote.

Barkley played six seasons with the New York Giants before signing a three-year, $37.75 million contract with the Eagles in March 2024. He had a fabulous debut season in Philly, racking up 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns on 345 attempts, while adding 278 yards and two touchdowns on 33 receptions across 16 regular season games.

Barkley went on to post 499 yards and five touchdowns on 91 carries in the playoffs, helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl. He was named the Offensive Player of the Year.

It will be interesting to see if Barkley can perform at an even higher level next season.

Saquon Barkley signed blockbuster contract extension with Eagles this offseason

Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley - Source: Getty

Saquon Barkley signed a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension with the Eagles in March. He was rewarded for playing a key role in helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

The extension made Barkley the highest-paid running back in the NFL.

As things stand, Barkley is tied down in Philly through the 2028 season. He will be entering his eighth year in the NFL in the 2025 season.

