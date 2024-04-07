3x All-Pro LaDainian Tomlinson recalls moment when Tom Brady led Patriots ended RB's Super Bowl chase

LaDainian Tomlinson is widely considered to be one of the greatest running backs in NFL history. He won two rushing titles, a NFL MVP award, and was selected to six All-Pro teams on his way to being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He also ranks inside of the top 10 for career rushing yards and touchdowns, among others.

His legendary career with the Los Angeles Chargers included just about everything he could as an individual. Unfortunately for Tomlinson, his team could never get over the hump in the NFL Playoffs. He explained during a recent appearance on "The Pivot" that he always desired to play in a Super Bowl. He recalled his closest pursuit, which was halted by Tom Brady.

Tomlinson explained:

"If you remember, after going 14-2, we were up on the Patriots by 11 in the fourth quarter. Marlin McCree intercepts Tom Brady, and he's running back, and we're all like, 'Get down!' Troy Brown pops the ball out and they get the ball back with about five minutes to go.

"Tom Brady goes down and scores, they kick an onsides kick, get it back, and get a field goal. I was killing them, they weren't going to get the ball back. We were smashing the Patriots, go back and look at it. We were in control of that game, and so that was the year that my pop was talking about how he really felt like that was the year."

Tomlinson is referring to the 2006 NFL season when his Los Angeles Chargers finished with a league-best 14-2 record. They earned a first-round bye in the NFL Playoffs and were the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, that wasn't enough to hold off Tom Brady, who helped the New England Patriots to victory.

Postseason disappointments were a frustrating trend for LaDainian Tomlinson during his NFL career, as the Chargers consistently came up short. They turned in winning regular seasons in almost every year that he was with the team, but were never able to make an appearance in the Super Bowl.

LaDainian Tomlinson playoff record

LaDainian Tomlinson

During his legendary nine-year run with the Los Angeles Chargers, LaDainian Tomlinson appeared in the NFL Playoffs in five different seasons. Four of them resulted in being one-and-done, losing ther first postseason game and being eliminated. The other included winning two games before being defeated, bringing his playoff record with the Chargers to a disappointing 2-5 overall.

Tomlinson then finished his career with the New York Jets, where he was able to get into the playoffs one more time. He helped them to make a run to the AFC championship game, but fell one game short of a Super Bowl appearance yet again. In total, his career playoff recorded ended at 4-6.