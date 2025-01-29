3x Patriots Super Bowl champ reveals how Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs are similar to Tom Brady-led dynasty

Patrick Mahomes' greatness can be gauged by the fact that the Chiefs' quarterback is being compared to Tom Brady instead of his peers as he prepares to play in his fifth Super Bowl. If he wins against the Eagles in the coming month, it will be the Kansas City star's fourth championship win and the third on the bounce. He has been the game MVP in all three victories they have had.

The AFC West team is legitimately a dynasty because of their quarterback's exploits. His competition is now with the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who led the Patriots dynasty to unparalleled success with six victories in the title game. Julian Edelman, who played as a wide receiver in New England for three of those wins, weighed in on the similarities he sees between the two sides.

He appeared on the Rich Eisen show and commented on how well Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs do in tight situations, like third downs, and in the red zone. The former NFL wide receiver commented,

"They're situationally tight. You watch them on third down. You watch them in the red area. A lot of these games, when you get to this time of the year, they're not won by the team that makes the most plays."

Julian Edelman delved into his own experience with the Patriots and said that knockout games are won by teams that make the fewest mistakes. He mentioned how that lulls the opposition into a false sense of security before they hit back with the killer blow. The three-time Super Bowl winner added,

"It's always the team that makes the least amount of mistakes, and that's what they do. They play mistake-free, they play situationally tight, and they lull you to sleep, and then they beat you when they need to. And that's stuff that we used to do... That's how football is supposed to look."

Julian Edelman backed up by key Super Bowl stat that Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes have in common

Julian Edelman's assertion is backed up by one key piece of evidence. Among the many similarities between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, both have won more Super Bowl MVP awards than regular-season league MVP awards. The former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback won three of the latter and five in the championship game. It is similar to the Chiefs' star's record who has only two MVP awards but has won it three times in the most important game of all.

