3x Patriots Super Bowl champ sends Pats Nation clear message on hating Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs officially landed in New Orleans this week as they attempt to do the unthinkable—winning the Super Bowl three times in a row. The Chiefs have experience being here before but were seen as the favorites most times at this stage, apart from when they went up against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and when they went up against the Eagles in 2023.

With the Chiefs set to suit up in their fifth Super Bowl, New England Patriots fans have kept a keen eye on the proceedings. With three Super Bowls to his name, Mahomes has plenty of time to match Brady's seven wins on the biggest stage. On social media, Pats Nation has been vocal about wanting the Chiefs to lose at Caesars Superdome in a week.

However, franchise legend Tedy Bruschi is not in the same boat. In an interview with the Boston Globe this week, the three-time Super Bowl champ sent Patriots fans a clear message.

“Wishing for someone to fail is weak,” Bruschi said, via the Boston Globe. “Truthfully, I don’t understand all the hate from New England fans. Don’t you remember our teams being hated for what we were doing?

I remember Tom bringing it up in the Pro Bowl locker room after our second championship that no one’s ever won three in a row. Different things happened to us, but the Chiefs have been able to maintain their group together. And what they’re about to accomplish is so incredible, and I have so much respect for it.”

Super Bowl 59 odds: Where Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs stand

As things stand, the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to win the Super Bowl. The Chiefs open as a 1.5-point favorite, per FanDuel. The over/under stands at 48.5 and the Chiefs are -124 money-line favorites.

Kansas City has a lot going its way including the fact that this is a Super Bowl rematch for both head coaches, and the one who prevailed the first time has also prevailed in the rematch each time.

