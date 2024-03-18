3x Pro Bowl LT warns Russell Wilson Steelers could renege on promise after Justin Fields trade

The Chicago Bears recently traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a sixth-round pick. Fields will be the backup quarterback for the Steelers as Russell Wilson is named the starter for the next season.

The Steelers signed Wilson to a one-year, $1.21 million deal after the Denver Broncos released him, and later parted ways with Kenny Pickett. While the Steelers have made things clear about their quarterback situation, three-time Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan believes that Wilson is not guaranteed to start next season.

In a recent appearance on the Up and Adams Show, Lewan talked about the Steelers and said:

"Russell's getting paid $1.9 million. And they just traded for a first-round talent for a sixth-round pick. So, I think it's smart, the Steelers come in and say, Hey, this is Russell's job. We're gonna give it to him. But unless it's in writing, nothing counts in the NFL. The handshake deals do not work in the NFL.

"So, I believe very, I bet four days in the camp, we're gonna see oh, we don't know who the starting quarterback is going to be, we'll be seeing 'Hey, have you seen Justin Fields?'"

It's certainly true that Fields can win the QB1 job if he plays well in the training camp and Wilson fails to impress head coach Mike Tomlin. However, it will be better for the 25-year-old quarterback to start as a backup as it will decrease the pressure on him, and he can continue to build chemistry with the players on the team.

The Steelers finished last season with a record of 10-7 and lost in the Wildcard Round to the Buffalo Bills. They didn't waste any time in trading Kenny Pickett and have vastly improved their quarterback room with the addition of Wilson as well as Fields.

Justin Fields will improve by working with Russell Wilson

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson: Denver Broncos vs Chicago Bears

As mentioned earlier, it will be better for Justin Fields if he starts the next season as Russell Wilson's backup. After three tough years in Chicago, Fields has got the opportunity to prove himself, and it will be better if he isn't rushed onto the field.

The former first-round pick has immense talent and could be the Steelers' quarterback of the future. Working with a Super Bowl champion like Russell Wilson will improve him, and Fields can elevate his game to newer heights.

The Steelers didn't give up much to acquire Fields from the Bears, and many expect the former Ohio State star to shine with his new team. Given that the AFC North franchise already has a good roster to put around their quarterback, it will be interesting to see how both Wilson and Field perform next season.

