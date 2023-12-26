3x Pro Bowler refuses to blame Dak Prescott, spotlights another scapegoat as Cowboys’ Super Bowl credentials plummet

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys came unstuck against the Miami Dolphins in a 22-20 loss on Sunday that sees the narrative that Dallas can't beat quality teams on the road continue.
After being blown out against the Buffalo Bills 31-10 on Dec. 17 and now losing to Miami, the Cowboys' chances of reaching the Super Bowl appear to have taken a substantial hit.
With the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders left on Dallas' schedule, it needs to find its rhythm again before the postseason begins.
If it can't then analyst Taylor Lewan thinks it will be the fault of Dallas coach Mike McCarthy.
Taylor Lewan lists why Dallas can't win the Super Bowl
The Cowboys (10-5) have their playoff ticket already punched. But for all of the Cowboys' shortcomings, former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan isn't putting all the blame on quarterback Dak Prescott, instead, it's coach Mike McCarthy who he thinks will be the reason why Dallas doesn't win the Super Bowl.
One of the biggest questions surrounding Dallas has been its ability to win big games late in the season and in the playoffs, with many of the thought that McCarthy is the one holding them back.
Will it happen again this season?
Dak Prescott and Cowboys still have Super Bowl chance
The Cowboys are in the playoffs, so technically they have a shot at the Super Bowl, but if they are to win their first in over three decades, they will need to overcome their road struggles.
Dallas is 3-5 on the road, and its last two losses to Buffalo and Miami (both on the road) don't instill much confidence that when the playoffs roll around, it can buck the trend.
It looks like the Cowboys will be on the road for the entirety of the postseason. So, to win the Super Bowl, the road woes will need to be rectified.
But with Dak Prescott playing some of the best football of his career (last two weeks aside), the Cowboys will like their chances of going on a deep playoff run.
However, the road woes and the constant penalties in big spots loom as key reasons why many, including Taylor, think that Dallas won't hoist the Lombardi Trophy this season.