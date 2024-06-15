3x Super Bowl champ claims Jets have bigger problems than Aaron Rodgers’ unexcused minicamp absence

Aaron Rodgers' absence from minicamp was the big takeaway for Jets fans. Even on a national stage, Rodgers' absence sent shockwaves through the analyst zeitgeist.

Most analysts called out the quarterback, but one analyst put things in perspective. Speaking in a Twitter/X clip of the "Stinkin Truth podcast" posted Friday evening, three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth claimed there were bigger issues for the team.

"I get the life aspect of it," Schlereth said. "I don't think anybody in that locker room was looking at him like, 'Look at this primadonna taking time off.' ... Once the season starts, Jets fans, you don't need to worry about Aaron Rodgers."

"Now the guy calling plays or some of the other things that are going on, that's where you should put your worry," he added. [00:00:46][0.0]

Not mentioned by name but seemingly implicated in the comments were head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett previously worked as head coach of the Denver Broncos during the first year of the Russell Wilson era. During that time, he faced criticism and was eventually fired before the end of the first year.

According to SNY via CBS Sports, Hackett didn't call the plays during part of Wednesday's practice. The change generated some buzz online, but it appears no explanation was given in the report.

Aaron Rodgers' controversial absence is reminiscent of Tom Brady's final season

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

Regardless of Schlereth's opinion, the quarterback's absence has invited comparisons to Tom Brady's similar offseason absence. In what turned out to be Brady's final season, he notoriously missed time in training camp for personal reasons.

Later, during the season, he also missed time during practice to visit Robert Kraft's wedding. Pundits questioned the quarterback's commitment to the game. At the end of the season, the quarterback called it quits for good.

While Rodgers has never been as keen on perfect attendance as Tom Brady, the 40-year-old quarterback's absence opens the door to questions about his future. While he still remains under contract through 2025, one wonders if he will finish the deal. Per Spotrac, the deal runs from 2023 through 2025.

The quarterback is nearing the midpoint and has yet to prove he can finish a season, let alone bring the team to the Super Bowl. The 2024 season may define the Aaron Rodgers experiment, and it already appears off to a shaky start.

