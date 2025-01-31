3x Super Bowl champ drops bold comparison between Patrick Mahomes and HOF'er John Elway

Three-time Super Bowl champion and veteran NFL Analyst, Mark Schlereth, compared Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Hall of Famer John Elway.

During Friday's Breakfast Ball show, Schlereth explained that when Elway stepped into the huddle, he calmed everyone down. He made the team believe that they could win, no matter the situation.

"People ask me this all the time. What was it like playing with Elway? And when Elway walked in the huddle, there was a calming effect, because he's John freaking Elway. And regardless of what the situation was in the game, you got them right where you want them," Schlereth said.

Now, he sees the same thing with Mahomes. The former NFL star feels that when Mahomes walks into the huddle, the Chiefs know that they can make the plays needed to win.

"When Patrick Mahomes walks in the huddle, there's a calming effect. Regardless of what the situation is, we are going to make the plays that we need to make to win a football game. And that confidence, man, that confidence permeates a roster," Schlereth added

John Elway played for the Denver Broncos from 1983 to 1998. He led his former team to two Super Bowl wins during his career. Elway finished his career with 300 touchdowns and 226 interceptions.

Elway appeared in five Super Bowls in total. However, his first three appearances ended in losses. He also won a Super Bowl as a Denver Broncos Executive, when they won Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

John Elway once called Patrick Mahomes 'best football player in the league'

After Patrick Mahomes won his first Super Bowl ring in February 2020, John Elway could not help but take notice. Even though the Broncos and Chiefs have a fierce rivalry, Elway showed respect for Mahomes.

The Denver Broncos legend specifically spoke about the Chiefs QB's impact on the game.

“Obviously, with his contract, he’s the best football player in the league,” Elway said (in July 2020).

Further talking about the QB's 10-year, $503 million deal extension, Elway said:

“You know, I think it’s a well-deserved contract with the way he’s played his first three years — or two years as a starter. What he’s done, he’s a guy that represents the league very, very well, and a tremendous player. I’m happy with the fact he got that contract and as an opponent in the AFC West — I wish he’d have got more. I think they underpaid him.”

Patrick Mahomes' contract with the Chiefs keeps him through the 2031 season.

